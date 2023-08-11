Red, White & Royal Blue Director Talks Alex and Henry’s R-Rated Love Scene — Plus, Grade the Movie!

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Warning: The following contains spoilers. Proceed at your own risk!
There’s no shying away from the intimacy of love in Red, White & Royal Blue.
Now streaming on Prime Video, the movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel follows the enemies-to-lovers story of Prince Henry of Wales (played by Purple Hearts’ Nicholas Galitzine) and Alex Claremont-Diaz (The Kissing Booth 2′s Taylor Zakhar Perez), who is the son of the first female president (Uma Thurman). After a cake topples on the two men during a royal wedding, the First Son and the prince are forced to pretend to be friends to save face in the media. But as they get to know each other and details are revealed about why they initially got off on the wrong foot, a real connection and flirtation grows between Alex and Henry that develops into a secret relationship.
What starts off as casual hookups soon turns serious as Henry declares that he and Alex should make love. While Alex has experimented with men in the past, he’s never been fully intimate with one, and his insecurities are touchingly on display as Henry reassures him that he’s in good hands (because he went to an all-boys boarding school).
For the ensuing sex scene, director/co-writer Matthew López and the actors worked with intimacy coordinator Robbie Taylor Hunt to make sure the moment serviced the story.
“We talked a lot about what the purpose of this scene would be in the movie,” López tells TVLine, adding that his mandate for the entire movie was that if a scene “doesn’t teach anything about Alex and Henry, it doesn’t belong in the film.”
“You had an opportunity with this scene to really learn a lot about these characters through the way they approach the sex scene together, the way they approach this intimacy,” López continues. “For Alex, this is the first time he’s having sex with a man, and for Henry, Nick and I decided together that this was the first time that Henry was ever having sex with someone he had feelings for. And so, for the two of them, it’s a very important, life-changing night.”
When it came time to shoot the sequence, López decided that it was going to take place “for the most part, once they get onto the bed,” and that it would be “shot pretty tightly” with close-ups on the actors’ faces and their entwined hands.
“It wasn’t because I was sort of afraid of showing things or that I couldn’t show things,” he explains. “There is nothing that I could show an audience that they can’t find themselves on the Internet. What they can’t see on the Internet are two actors performing a scene about intimacy. And so, as we were putting it together, that really just became another part of the storytelling devices.”
Henry and Alex’s incredibly vulnerable love scene, which is a pivotal turning point in their deepening romantic relationship, did earn the movie an R rating — not that López has any regrets about it.
“When we got the R rating, we were a little surprised, but we also weren’t surprised,” López shares. “It came with a set of notes from the MPAA as to what we could do in order to get a PG-13 rating, and of course, it all had to do with that scene.”
Even with the MPAA’s suggestions, “there was no real conversation” about tweaking the moment, López says adamantly. “We just decided, no, we’re not going to make any changes… and we’re keeping the R rating.”
As a fan of McQuiston’s book (“I fell madly in love with it, and I pursued the [movie],” López enthuses), it was another memorable Henry/Alex interaction that López was most excited to translate from the page to screen. In the tender exchange, Henry takes Alex to the Victoria and Albert Museum in the middle of the night, opening up about his past and his fears, and the couple shares a slow dance amongst the statues.
“It’s the only scene in the movie that is actually filmed at the actual location where it’s set. We got into the [museum] at about 9:30 on a Friday night, and we filmed there until about 5 o’clock in the morning, and it was beautiful to be there alone at night with just Taylor and Nick,” López shares. “That, for me, was the scene I was most excited to film because it had the potential, I knew, to just be very romantic and very beautiful.”
Red, White & Royal Blue viewers, what did you think of the movie? Grade it below, then hit the comments!
I watched this last night and loved it! The movie was excellent, despite various major deviations from the book (no sister, no Leo, no divorced Diaz-Claremonts, a King not a Queen, no Richmond-hack of the White House email server the most glaring omissions), because of the amazing chemistry of the leads, and because most of the major milestones from the book were faithfully and cleverly recreated in the film.
.
The cake scene was hilarious. The lake scene was devastating. The clever way texts and emails were conveyed was innovative and effective. And the love scenes were touching.
.
My only quibble is there were scenes in the trailer we didn’t get to see, so I really hope they release deleted scenes or an Extended Edition!
I couldn’t agree more! I would have also liked to have see the Wimbledon scene in there as well, but I overall really loved it!
Was ok with pretty much all of the changes but it would have been amazing if this was a limited series instead of a movie.
The only problem I had was how they did the “how long..” scene. In the books it’s so freaking romantic because Henry admits he fell in love with Alex at first sight years ago. In the movie it’s just kind of, I was attracted to you since the first time I meet you.
But the way they did the karaoke (my other favorite scene from the book) was prefection.
Wholeheartedly agree. It was nice, but it felt rushed. We didn’t get a deep enough understanding of their relationship development and their sacrifice. Should’ve been a series.
Loved the novel and loved this movie – the lead actors were exceptional!