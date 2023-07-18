Love Is Blind Creator: ‘I Lost My Mind’ During Live Reunion Disaster — But Would He Try It Again?

Your Love Is Blind viewing party may have gotten derailed by April’s ill-fated live reunion, but it’s got nothing on the chaos that went down at series creator Chris Coelen’s household that evening.

“I lost my mind,” Coelen recalled in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?'”

The Season 4 reunion special was slated to stream live on Netflix on April 16, beginning at 8/7c. But technical difficulties kept the event from starting on time; more than an hour ultimately passed before the special got underway, and at that point, it was no longer being presented live. Many Netflix users reported on social media that they still couldn’t view the special once it started to stream, and had to wait until the episode officially dropped on Netflix the following day. (Shortly after the debacle, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters apologized for disappointing viewers, stating that the streamer “didn’t meet the standard that we expect [from] ourselves to serve our members.”)

“It was Netflix’s idea to do a live reunion,” Coelen divulged. “They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it… So we weren’t actually producing it. Normally in that situation, I’d be in the control room. I’d be in the host’s ear. And I wasn’t. But I know a lot of people put a lot of effort into it. I was sitting in my living room getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I’m an optimist.”

In the wake of April’s fiasco, Coelen said he would “possibly” be open to attempting a live reunion again in the future, but it would require serious thought about the upsides of a real-time episode.

“I’d have to think about it and obviously talk to my partners about the real benefit of going live,” he said. “A quick turnaround, sure, but we’d have to analyze if there’s a real benefit. And if we were to do it again, I would most likely be there… If you’re excited to watch live, why are you excited to watch live? Because you don’t want to have spoilers. You want to be there as it happens. Does it really matter if it’s live or not? Whether that registers with the average audience, I don’t know.”

That said, Coelen found a silver lining in the social media uproar that accompanied the reunion’s delay: “Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind,” he said. “I really appreciated that.”