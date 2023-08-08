HSM:TM:TS’ Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie Preview #Rina’s ‘Beautiful’ Relationship in Final Season — Watch

The season of #Rina is finally upon us.

After ending their summer vacation with a long-awaited first kiss, Ricky and Gina are officially a couple when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns on Wednesday for its fourth and final season. And the fans aren’t the only ones relieved to see this twosome finally getting its day in the sun.

“I always knew there was something cool about Gina and Ricky, and I always thought there was potential there,” Joshua Bassett tells TVLine in the video interview above.

Ricky and Gina’s road to romance was certainly a winding one — just ask Nini or E.J. or any of the others they dated along the way — but we’ve arrived at the finish line, and Bassett wouldn’t change a thing.

“Just like in life, it’s sort of beautiful the way things pan out and people change and relationships evolve,” Bassett continues. “I don’t think we could have pictured it like this, but I’m very, very happy with how everything turned out, and I think the fans of the show are really going to enjoy it.”

Sofia Wylie theorizes that Ricky and Gina work well as a couple because they’re “almost polar opposites in certain ways. Ricky brings out that silliness in Gina, and Gina brings out that ambition in Ricky. Those are two qualities you must have in life.”

Note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

