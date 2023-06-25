Glamorous’ Miss Benny Breaks Down Finale’s ‘Beautiful’ Surprise Ending: ‘That’s the Moment That Made Me Cry’

Glamorous has quite a bit of ground to cover in its first season finale, from Venetia’s dramatic return as Madolyn’s new creative executive to Marco’s eye-opening encounter with Parker… and Parker’s not-twin boyfriend (played by the very same actor).

But the moment — and we do mean moment — from Episode 10 that’s bound to hit viewers the hardest has nothing to do with Marco’s career. Or his love life, for that matter.

Marco doesn’t actually tell anyone, but thanks to Venetia discovering a business card in his desk, we know that Marco ends the episode by visiting a transgender specialist, hinting at an exciting new journey for Miss Benny‘s character in a potential second season of Glamorous.

“That was something that Jordon Nardino, the creator of the show, and I worked really closely on,” Miss Benny tells TVLine. “I wanted it to reflect the journey I’m going on in my life. I wanted to have a snapshot of what it’s like to be in your early twenties and figuring out your gender identity, so that anybody else who’s going through that experience — which is a lot of trans people — could have that as a reference.”

The ending also briefly revisited a previous scene between Marco and Mama Mejia, only this time we got to hear what she whispered before leaving for her new house: “You are the best daughter a mother could have.”

“That’s the moment that made me cry when I watched it,” Miss Benny recalls. “It’s so beautiful to see a supportive parent with a queer child. Hopefully that will be very healing for a lot of people. I know it was very healing for me. … I’m so in love with the relationship that [Marco and his mom] have. And it helps that [actress Diana Maria Riva] is one of the most talented, beautiful, amazing, strongest people.”

Ultimately, Miss Benny is proud that Marco’s gender exploration is being woven organically into the thread of the show, rather than being used as some sort of plot twist.

“It’s going to be really meaningful to see somebody figuring out their identity in the background of all the other things going on in their life,” Miss Benny says. “People look at anyone who’s discovering their identity and they think that’s all they’re focused on every single day. But in the midst of figuring out his career, his relationships and his family dynamics, Marco is also figuring out life.”

What did you think of Glamorous‘ eventful finale? The first season in general? Weigh in via our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review — plus your hopes for a potential second season.