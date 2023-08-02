Bachelorette Gabby Windey Comes Out, Gushes Over New Girlfriend — Watch

After looking for love as a contestant on The Bachelor and as a co-star on The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey has finally found it in real life — no rose ceremonies required.

Windey appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The View (video above), where she announced that she’s in a happily committed relationship with a woman, whom she’s been dating for several months.

In response to her recent “radio silence” online, Windey explained, “I’ve been keeping it a little private because it’s a bigger story and a bigger conversation — I’m dating a girl! I don’t think anyone [saw it coming]. Not even me. But here we are.”

When asked by Joy Behar if she’s only interested in women now, Windey replied, “I think so. I think it’s just, like, my girl. She’s the best.”

“Obviously it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met,” Windey continued. “She’s so special, she makes me feel so safe, so loved — a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

According to Windey, her interest in women “was always a whisper in [her] that just got louder and louder” until she could no longer ignore it. After several months of dating her new girlfriend, Windey “could see the future for once,” so she decided to tell her parents over FaceTime.

“Both of their jaws dropped to the floor,” she recalled, adding that her family has been very supportive despite being fairly conservative. Between being a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos to competing in the Bachelor franchise, Windey said that dating a woman is “not something my parents ever imagined for me.”

One person Windey did not tell ahead of her appearance on The View was Erich Schwer, to whom she became engaged after her season of The Bachelorette in 2022; they ended their engagement six months later.

“I was nervous coming here,” Windey said. “But it feels like a huge weight lifted just to be able to talk about it publicly.”

Windey followed her interview with a post on Instagram, revealing her girlfriend to be comedian and TV writer Robby Hoffman. Have a look at the happy couple below: