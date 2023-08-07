Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations That Led to Equalizer Firing: ‘It’s a Salacious Story’ But ‘Not a True One’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nearly two years after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, Chris Noth is speaking out about the firestorm that led to his dismissal from CBS’ The Equalizer and erasure from Max’s And Just Like That.
In an interview with USA Today, the 68-year-old TV vet once again denied the allegations, but conceded, “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn’t is a crime.”
It was back in Dec. 2021 that two women alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one in 2004 and the other in 2015. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Days later, a third woman came forward in The Daily Beast to accuse Noth of sexual assault. The actor denied that allegation as well.
In the aftermath of the scandal, TVLine exclusively reported that And Just Like That scrapped plans to “reunite” Noth’s deceased Mr. Big with Parker’s Carrie in the Season 1 finale. He was also fired from his series-regular role on The Equalizer (triggering this reaction from co-star Queen Latifah).
“There’s nothing I can say to change anyone’s mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave,” Noth tells USA Today. “It sounds defensive. I’m not. There’s no criminal court. There’s no criminal trial. There’s nothing for me to get on the stand about and get my story out, get witnesses. And there’s even more absurd add-ons that are completely ridiculous, that have absolutely no basis in fact.”
Per USA Today, Noth — whose notable TV work includes Law & Order and The Good Wife — is currently directing and starring in Eugene Ionesco’s play Rhinoceros at a theater in rural Massachusetts.
“I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” he adds of his upended career. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one. And I can’t just say ‘Well, OK, that’s it for me’ because of that. I’m an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support. I can’t just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don’t know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened…. I have to just continue on. It’s rough, because people are scared, and their fear leads them. And I have to just persevere because I still have a creative life.”
I believe him. Everyone has their hand out, including the lawyers.
I have a number of friends who work in TV production and not one of them was surprised when these allegations were made. I’m not so sure.
Source: Trust me, bro.
I believe him. Anyone wants a piece of the pie. I think waiting all these years is a he said she said with no proof. Looking for a payout
2 out of the first 3 comments a good indicator of why victims tend to keep quiet…just sad and pathetic
The problem I always have with these cases is why the victims wait like 10 years before bringing the allegations. That makes it very hard for either side to prove innocence or guilt and degenerates into a he said she said situation.
You have a clear lack of empathy about what victims of sexual assault go through. I’m sorry that their response to an event that destroyed their life is not fitting with your calendar.
It’s so sad to see stories come out to end an actor’s career. Whether it’s true, or not, the story is still believed, which ends the career. I feel sad for Chris Noth. I loved all of his characters in various series, and miss his parts after being fired. Maybe those actors should be given the right to prove their innocence since they are “innocent until proven guilty”.
Few things here
Innocent until proven guilty is purely a legal concept, people need to stop misusing it, it’s almost as bad as ‘free speech’ being bandied about when people think it means free from consequences. People believe the dumbest stuff these days based on zero facts…
You feel bad for christ noth, i feel bad for his victims. We are not the same.
The only person to defend Chris Noth in this entire situation seems to be chris noth – maybe I’m the only one who finds that odd…or maybe people here just care more about a ‘role’ than who a person might actually be
Exactly. No one has come out and said, “He’s a great guy and would never do that.” It’s been more of the “yeah, not surprised” deal.
Another woman against woman yet believes the wealthy male actor … this is why a woman will never be President of this country. Guessing a gay man will become President before a woman because women are always against women first and foremost. We live in a very sad country where even women don’t believe other women but continue to believe an older male actor who likely lied in order to preserve what’s left of his career. Do you really think Chris would ever be like GOLLY GEE, yep, I did it and I should be thrown in jail. Give me a break … while men not believing women is bad enough, women should band together not be enemies of their gender.
It’s the Berkshires, which I can’t even believe I’m defending, but it’s not rural. It’s the home of Tanglewood, Shakespeare and Co. (Where I had a lead) and Austen Riggs, an open-setting treatment center. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was a patient there after this as you can have jobs, go to school, etc, while getting help there.