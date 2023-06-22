Warning: This post contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That… Season 2.

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw’s first post-Big romance is kaput.

Carrie’s steamy elevator smooch with her podcast producer Franklyn blossomed into a full-blown liaison in Season 2 of Max’s And Just Like That…, with the two enjoying a weekly romp in bed after their podcast tapings. But the death of Carrie’s husband was still lingering in her mind, and she wasn’t ready to commit to an actual relationship. At the end of Episode 2, their podcast got scrapped, and Franklyn told Carrie, “I don’t know if it’s smart to go any further”… and he wasn’t just talking about the podcast. He wanted more than just a fling, and she wasn’t ready for that, so they agreed to part ways, sealing their split with a smile and a hug.

“I understood why that didn’t work,” star Sarah Jessica Parker tells TVLine in the video above. While Franklyn was “a lovely person,” Carrie “didn’t think that she was ready for any kind of entanglement,” she notes. “The idea of a commitment that was larger than that, it just felt premature, I think, to her.” But still, Franklyn “was sort of the gateway that she needed to start maybe exploring this idea of being single.”

Even though it didn’t last, “Franklyn is really important for” Carrie, executive producer Michael Patrick King points out. “He’s sexy, and nice… it’s just comfortable.” He concedes that any man who falls “in bed with Carrie Bradshaw is probably going to want more,” but Carrie didn’t, so that spelled the end of Franklyn. Some fans may mourn his departure, but as King says, every time Carrie lets a guy go, “half the audience goes, ‘Good!’ and half the audience goes, ‘That was a mistake’… Carrie makes a choice, and people react. It’s fun.”

Were you hoping Franklyn would stick around longer? Drop your thoughts on him and all things And Just Like That… in the comments.