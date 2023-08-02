The Afterparty Boss Chris Miller Breaks Down [Spoiler]’s Surprising Return in Episode 5’s Sebastian Saga

One killer character from Season 1 just crashed The Afterparty.

In Wednesday’s Sebastian-centric episode, we learn the truth about his actual relationship with the dearly departed Edgar. After a disagreement over an investment strategy ultimately cost them wads of cash, Edgar asks for his business partner-in-crime’s resignation… less than one week before the wedding is set to take place. (Talk about motive!)

Salty that he helped Edgar build his empire only to get kicked to the curb, Sebastian plans a heist in order to get revenge on his former partner. He heads to a prison to recruit his crew, which includes the ever-shady Jaxson and Judson. Enter Ben Schwartz’s Yasper, who is of course serving time for the murder of pop icon Xavier in Season 1. As the camera swoops in, we eavesdrop on a conversation he’s having with his attorney about how serving time helped him finish his album. “When the world hears what I’ve been cooking up behind these very thick walls, you might as well give me another life sentence because I will be guilty of killing it! One time for pushing and the other time for singing!” he beams with Schwartz-ian zest.

If only his lawyer knew the meaning behind his favorite new lyric: “These bars can’t hold these bars!” (Even in jail, the guy is focused on his art. “Ska-pe Diem,” buddy!)

According to creator and executive producer Chris Miller, bringing back characters from the first season was always in the cards. And there may even be some more surprises down the road.

“We thought it would be fun to bring back some of the characters from the first season and then try to figure out how to engineer it so that we could get them in the story and have it make any sense at all,” Miller tells TVLine with a laugh. “There were other ones that we had thought about, but the one we thought would be a real shame to not include was Yasper, even being in prison.”

While each season of The Afterparty stands on its own, Miller, along with executive producers Anthony King and Phil Lord, aim to expand the universe they’re building along the way while continuing to serve up the meat and potatoes of an annual, fresh murder mystery.

“Each season is its own self-contained murder mystery, but we are creating a larger and larger world that these characters live in,” says King. “So as the seasons go on, making that world fall back on itself just feels like fun.”

Adds Miller: “What’s been fun is having all the actors pitch how they think their character could be in the next season because they all have such a great time and it’s so fun to be a part of. Even [for] characters who are dead, [actors] will pitch us, ‘Here’s how my character could still be in it: Have you ever thought of an identical twin?'”

As for Sebastian’s version of events, the warden owes him a favor, so his new crew members get sprung, easy peasy. The target of the heist is Edgar’s safe, and the entire operation is a bunch of smoke and mirrors so Seb can reclaim the rare, typo’d baseball card he lost to Edgar as a child.

While Sebastian certainly has the motive to want to take Edgar out for good, he also fills Danner and Aniq in on Ulysses’ shady bartending. Sebastian doesn’t know what the shady Ulysses was up to behind the bar, but he knows Ulysses didn’t want him to see it.

So tell us, Afterparty fans: Did you like seeing Yasper back in action? Which other characters from Season 1 do you want to see return? And most importantly: Who do you think killed Edgar? Drop your thoughts below.