Which TV Series Revival Do You Wish You Could Unsee?

We’ve seen a massive wave of TV show revivals over the past decade, with the casts of more than two-dozen beloved sitcoms and dramas reuniting for one more season — or, in some cases, several more seasons. But how many of these revivals have you actually enjoyed?

The past 13 years have brought us continuations of 24, Arrested Development, Boy Meets World, Criminal Minds, CSI, Dallas, Dexter, Full House, Gilmore Girls, Heroes, iCarly, In Treatment, The L Word, Law & Order, Mad About You, Murphy Brown, Night Court, Party Down, Prison Break, Punky Brewster, Roseanne, Saved by the Bell, Sex and the City, That’s So Raven, That ’70s Show, Twin Peaks, Veronica Mars, Will & Grace and The X-Files.

Some have been well received. Others… not so much. But have any of them been bad enough to sour you on their original runs?

This week, TVLine is asking you to pick the one (and only one!) show you wish had stayed dead — a series you once loved, but whose legacy you believe has been tarnished by coming back.

Hit the comments and tell us why you wish you could erase the most recent episodes of a once-cherished show from your memory. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your answers may appear in a future column.)