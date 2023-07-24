Which TV Series Revival Do You Wish You Could Unsee?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We’ve seen a massive wave of TV show revivals over the past decade, with the casts of more than two-dozen beloved sitcoms and dramas reuniting for one more season — or, in some cases, several more seasons. But how many of these revivals have you actually enjoyed?
The past 13 years have brought us continuations of 24, Arrested Development, Boy Meets World, Criminal Minds, CSI, Dallas, Dexter, Full House, Gilmore Girls, Heroes, iCarly, In Treatment, The L Word, Law & Order, Mad About You, Murphy Brown, Night Court, Party Down, Prison Break, Punky Brewster, Roseanne, Saved by the Bell, Sex and the City, That’s So Raven, That ’70s Show, Twin Peaks, Veronica Mars, Will & Grace and The X-Files.
Some have been well received. Others… not so much. But have any of them been bad enough to sour you on their original runs?
This week, TVLine is asking you to pick the one (and only one!) show you wish had stayed dead — a series you once loved, but whose legacy you believe has been tarnished by coming back.
Hit the comments and tell us why you wish you could erase the most recent episodes of a once-cherished show from your memory. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your answers may appear in a future column.)
The X-Files is the one I wish had stayed in TV history. I loved the original show as a teenager, but to bring it back now only to add more convoluted mythology did it a huge disservice. Also, the 50 year old pregnant woman storyline was unnecessary in my opinion and just a substitute for good writing and emotional development for the main characters.
The second season of the revival wasmuch better, but overall Carter completely lost his fastball and the episodes he controlled/wrote were not the greatest.
He also totally pooched the alien invasion mythos, which was such a big part of the original series, with some hokum about how the aliens decided not to invade due to…..get this, global warming? I like to think of the revival as taking part on some alternate earth or alternate timeline.
I’m not the biggest X-Files fan, but I watched it ALL many years after it’s original run and then I watched the new seasons. And really they were the same as the original run: Carter episodes were convoluted nightmares that went nowhere, boringly, and the standalone episodes were good to absolutely awesome.
I can only answer X-Files for this subject b/c I don’t think I’ve seen anything else?? But I also can’t because there were some AMAZING episodes. “Mulder & Scully Meet the Were-Monster” with Rhys Darby? Hilarious and touching and endlessly watchable. “The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat” was brilliant and fun (even if it suffered from what the whole show did: boosting the signal of BS no-one should entertain.) And “Rm9sbG93ZXJz” is increasingly relevant without being dour. It’s basically a reference point for our current reality. I literally just had a conversation last week about robots asking for tips.
So yeah MOST of it sucked. But I think MOST of the original run wasn’t the best, either, and the original run had way more time between dumb Carter stuff because of the longer seasons.
I wish they had just continued it without Carter and gotten decent writers to either make something of the frayed threads he’d left laying around, or disregarded all that mess and just had fun and updated the tone and questioned the show’s past and how much it fed the current other nightmare we live in, where people’s belief in conspiracy theories is deeply harmful. Carter kept it trapped in the past and tried to recapture the past during a messed up future he helped create, staring actors with better things to do than fulfil his aimless whims. It was never going to work. Butt we did get Rhys Darby, so.
As much as this pains me to say, Gilmore Girls.
All the revival did was prove that Mitchum Huntsberger was right when he said Rory wouldn’t make it as a reporter. It changed his advice to Rory completely, and now it feels more like he’s the only one that recognized that Rory shouldn’t put her entire future on something and should have explored some other options.
That’s the only message I took from the entire show… Rory was unbearable.
When you rewatch GG you realize that Rory and Lorelai were pretty terrible. I missed it the first time because I worship tall women, especially those with dark hair and blue eyes. I was in lust for most of it.
.
And they were quirky and adorable. But they were incredibly selfish and self centered. In retrospect, Rory never could handle any criticism, even when warranted. And she and her mom were co-dependent and immature. In a bad way. They blew up every relationship they ever had, usually through selfish behavior. And they were cruel to people who didn’t worship them, or disagreed with them, or that were a little weird. In retrospect the way they treated the town select man, who was simply doing everything to help his small town, terribly. I mean, he cared and wanted everyone to get involved, how dare he?
.
The revival sort of underlined everything terrible about them. You could see that Rory had an underserved sense of self worth. She thought she was fantastic, but she wasn’t. Her mom was just immature. Again, with an undeserved sense of self worth.
That really was tragic.
ASP made a huge mistake in using her story lines for a Season 7 or 8 Rory without recalibrating them to better fit 10 years later. It’s obvious she took a story for Rory right after college and used it without thinking about how Rory would be at 32. It completely ignored her stint writing about the Obama campaign, which had the potential to be a big career move. ASP should have given Rory a big success story followed by floundering because writing on the road wasn’t as fun as Rory thought it would be. So, she would be reevaluating her career and relationship in her early 30s. Media was also changing, so writing spots in newspapers were already drying up. That would have been interesting. Rory as a part-time teacher made so much sense for her character, even in her 30s. If the show ever comes back, I would love to see her explore that!!
Same goes for Lorelai and Luke’s new kid storyline. Lorelai would have been nearly 50 in the revival, and we know that Luke was quite a few years older. Even if the two continued to poorly communicate for 10 years, it was way, way past time for them to be having a first discussion about children. Lorelai could have had a biological child with Luke if they got back together right after Season 7. They could have adopted. We have to assume that they raised April together. The only reason the kid discussion worked at all because we got to see what Paris was up to professionally. Oh, and why bring a fake Tristan into the alumni story?! 16 years would have passed since they last saw him. That was weird.
Poor Lane. Since ASP didn’t like what the writers did to her in Season 7, she didn’t even try to make her story interesting. As if rock musicians never have kids. Ugh.
Also, I wish that Daniel Palladino scripts would be checked for tasteless, sexist, or body-shaming jokes. He’s the one who writes the lines that make people cringe. GG, Bunheads, MMM. See revival episode Summer for examples. Ugh. Make it stop!
The one well-done story happened because of the real-life death of Edward Hermann. It forced a rethinking of what life would be like for the Gilmore women after losing the patriarch. One future revival possible storyline could explore life after Emily. I don’t know if the show would even work without her. Kelly Bishop is 79, though, and the roles she’s taking are much smaller parts. I don’t think it’s realistic for her to be a major character in the future, as much as it pains me to say. She had a perfect ending in the revival.
That’s exactly how I feel. A Year in the Life was beyond awful. Now I can’t even watch the old ones.
See my above post. The revival highlighted the short comings of the characters. After the revival (or really, the last few seasons of the OG show), when you watch the earlier seasons it was obvious that minor quarks of the characters were trending towards massive character flaws.
That’s exactly how I feel.
Completely agree. Four episodes was too much and just a lot of filler. Rory was unbearable. When it’s on, I just watch Luke and Lorelei’s wedding, the only thing worth watching.
The Rory stuff was absolutely terrible. Also, Emily weirdly turning into the kind of fun mom Lorelai had always wanted, but 45 years too late. Also, the endless story of Lorelai going hiking like Cheryl Strayed, and then never setting foot on the trail. Also, Luke still not being confident in his relationship with Lorelai a decade later. Also, Paris ending up a fertility tycoon, rather than Supreme Court Justice or Surgeon General. Also, not enough Sookie. Also… well, that’s all I can remember, but I’m sure there was more.
Lorelei going on a lifechanging hike and having an epiphany before stepping foot on the trail is actually very Lorelei.
Of the ones I watched, I would have to give Dallas the nod as being the worst. Never had a cohesive story, and the Ewings didn’t translate well into the 21st century. Larry Hagman’s sudden death didn’t help.
I loved the revival of Dallas – the casting choices for John Ross and Christopher were great, as well as Cliff’s daughter – and think they could have survived Larry Hagman’s death. The ONLY thing that threw me for a loop was the interior of Southfork not matching the original series, but other than that, I loved it. Really wish it had gone on longer…
Agree. I almost think they had to stop because they ran out of main characters to sleep with one another. I am a soap fan, but it was getting ridiculous. I get that they were probably trying to pull in audiences for the melodrama, but it was laughable after a certain point and made little sense—even for a soap. A lot of talent there was wasted as the scripts got worse. There was more to mine, but the writing really let the actors down and it petered out, sadly.
Sorry but I disagree. The Dallas continuation was awesome and I truly hate it was cancelled. Josh Henderson was a great John Ross and definitely could have continued his “Daddy” legacy longer than he did.
I was 24 when the reboot premiered and tuned in out of curiosity. It became a guilty pleasure. Still haven’t seen a full episode of the original haha
The writing and acting on the revival were far superior to the original. The original Dallas was written and acted like a daytime soap opera. Dallas was originally intended to be a night time version of a daytime soap. It had some great storylines and some great acting moments, but it suffered from the cheesiness of soaps of the time.
The revival had far better writing. The actors who were in both even said so in multiple interviews. Better writing means the actors could do more with the scripts. The storylines weren’t as dramatic, but the acting didn’t have to be melodramatic.
I think the revival would have had better ratings if it had returned to network tv. I will always wonder how they were going to bring Christopher back to life because there’s no way he was really dead!
You know, not all daytime soaps were camp and overacting. The Proctor and Gamble soaps were mostly grounded in real life and the acting on at least three of them (GL, AW and ATWT) was damn near top notch! That said, the Dallas continuation was exactly what you say. Far superior to the original series. I wish it would have lasted a season or two more.
Thank you for defending the soaps. Proctor & Gamble soap operas were pretty special.
I loved the Dallas revival for the first season or two! But it just wasn’t quite the same once Larry Hagman departed.
I loved 24 all the way through the Live Another Day revival; I couldn’t watch the Legacy spinoff past the first episode.
i wish i had never watched roseanne. she is a horrible person and needs help she will never get. i dont watch any of the reruns either
The question was: a series that you once loved but shouldn’t have been revived. Neither Roseanne nor her character were ever in the remake.
They revived Roseanne, then changed it to the Conners when they ousted her for what she said.
Roseanne Barr was indeed in the remake. There was a worry among the cast and crew that they would be left unemployed after her public outrages. They were relieved to have it redone as The Connors.
With Barr, there was always the possibility that she’d do something really terrible (far beyond what she said). Sort of like Charlie Sheen. When he was on his best behavior, he was fantastic. But he had the real possibility of imploding and taking everyone with him.
Roseanne was in the revival season 10 of Roseanne, then Roseanne was cancelled & her character was killed off & the show came back as The Conners.
Roseanne was revived for one season. After her racist comments got the show canceled they changed the name to The Connors and wrote her out but Roseanne the show and her character were absolutely revived for one season.
A 9 episode 10th season of Roseanne aired in spring of 2018 with Roseanne. The Connors started in fall of 2018 without Roseanne.
Actually, Roseanne was a part of the initial revival. It came back as Roseanne. Only after the actress made some racist remarks on Twitter was the Roseanne revival cancelled. The Conners was announced and Roseanne was killed off before the first episode.
Arrested Development 1000%.
I have yet to see season 5 after the very lackluster season 4 experiment and the behind the scenes drama.
Agreed. I started to watch it and couldn’t get past the first episode.
The reboot was boring, therefore disappointing. I bailed after giving it a fair shot.
Give season 5 a try sometime! It was back to the style of the first two seasons, and was much better than season 4. I was glad they ended with a script worthy of the original!
Shortly before Season 5, Netflix did a re-edited version of Season 4 that was done in a more traditional sitcom format, and that largely worked. (Not completely, but it was significantly better.)
Season 5 was a mess and we do not speak of it.
Twin Peaks
The revival was different, but still entertaining. Not sure what you’re talking about.
I loved the Twin Peaks revival. Anybody who thought David Lynch wasn’t going to give us something strange, sometimes inexplicable, with a bizarre sense of humor, and that didn’t just repeat what the original show did doesn’t know Lynch’s work at all.
The black and white “Got a Match” episode by itself is one of the best things on television in the last ten years.
I loved the Twin Peaks revival. It was the weirdest thing I had ever seen on TV — even weirder than the original — but I had no problem with that. Still, it wasn’t for everyone.
I was going to say The L Word, but they saved it with the Tibette wedding, so I’m gonna say Girl Meets World. It was unnecessary and the writing was terrible (they broke up Shawn & Angela!)
They were pretty much already broken up when Angela left town with her dad.
Shawn and Angela broke up in the 3rd last episode of Boy Meets World (the last episode Angela is in)
I binged GMW recently and was actually pleasantly surprised.
Will and Grace. The whole pregnancy thing where Grace didn’t know the father of her baby was absurd.
I disagree with you about Angela and Shawn. She’d already broken up with him in the original run. It’s more realistic that he’d move on and fall in love with someone else after 15 years.
Veronica Mars. They did Logan so dirty.
Yup. That final season was a hot mess, and then it somehow managed to top its own craptasticness with that ending.
Please, Rob Thomas, tell me more about how no one wants to watch a show about a happily married woman – we all know that our appeal only lasts as long as we stay single.
Writers think relationship drama means cheating or lying or death. Why can’t writers come up with drama that keeps couples together?
Amen to that, sister. When a showrunner treats his fans that way, he doesn’t deserve to have any.
That was my favorite part. I hated Logan with a passion. The hero ending up with the jerk is not my kind of ending so I was happy.
Not even just the ending. The whole season was just boring. I didn’t like that they focused on the big mystery the entire time. Even though it was shorter than the original show’s seasons I think they should’ve kept the mystery of the week format. The main mystery should’ve been a murder at an elite 09er country club that Veronica is investigating. Every episode has a mystery with one of the members (or staff) as a client while she investigates the murder. It would’ve kept the vibe similar to the original show but in a new adult setting.
3’s Company would be great! That was so funny especially with the late great Don Knotts as Mr. Farley! OMG……….
This isn’t about revivals/reboots that should/shouldn’t happen. Three’s Company would be tough to retool since the basic premise is a guy can rent an apartment with 2 girls because he’s supposed to be gay.
Veronica Mars! I used to rewatch the series over and over but they ruined it by killing off Logan! After contributing to the kick starter I felt betrayed and furious.
Veronica Mars. There is no other answer. What they did to destroy what was good about that show for a potential future storyline that isn’t even happening is disgraceful and makes me even ashamed I invested time into that series as a whole.
And Just Like That! I loved Sex and the City but the sequel has been such a disappointment.
Definitely. And Just Lime That was terrible. Didn’t even finish the first season
Gilmore Girls – By the time the show ended after seven seasons, Rory – who was once my favorite character – became my least favorite one. The revival just proved that she has become insufferable to watch. Not following the aspirations she once had, ending up pregnant by her ex while not remembering the name of the actual boyfriend she had. That alone makes that revival so unbearable.
I’m one of those who went with the head canon that she had agreed to be the surrogate for Lorelei and Luke’s baby, and she was letting her mom know that the implantation was successful.
It’s the only way I can stand it
Carrying your mother’s baby is…um…an interesting concept.
Will and Grace. The show’s charm was gone.
When the OG show started, it was problematic by our current standards. Will was gay in name only. Rarely dated, not affectionate with his few partners, etc. He was the ideal man for many female viewers. Smart, successful, emotionally available, and not pestering his female partner for sex constantly. And Jack was the sort of fey man-slut which you can’t really joke about now.
Agreed. Completely ignoring the character growth of the last few seasons of the original show was a mistake.
Veronica Mars. They killed Logan for the shock factor. It was cruel to fans who loved the show and who had helped finance the movie which made the revival possible.
Dexter. I would rather have Dexter as a lumberjack than dead.
I regret saying this, but … Murphy Brown. I loved the casting choice for Murphy’s son, but the revival just didn’t have the spark of the original, and seemed a series out of step most of the time.
.
Second choice would be Night Court. It’s only 1/4 as funny as the original. They’re going for zany, but missing the mark.
.
(For the record, I loved the revival of Dallas – so great, should have had a MUCH longer run! Curses on you TNT! – and X-Files (well, the final season of the revived X-Files, and love the new CSI. That show came out swinging and hasn’t missed.
You are being to generous saying that Night Court is that funny. It is terrible and one is lucky to get maybe one laugh an episode.
The Murphy Brown centered too much on the original cast. They needed to do a Cheers to Frasier type of revival. The Murphy-son relationship was the strongest part of the revival.
I enjoyed the Murphy Brown revival but it took a long time to get the balance right. It just seemed to be getting its legs when it ended.
It also became a little too preachy- the original was plenty political but always kept it funny too.
I am still glad we got to spend more time with those characters, though.
Unfortunately, I have to say Girl Meets World. I know that, as a man in my early twenties when it first aired, a Disney Channel series about tween girls wasn’t targeted to me. But the show shouldn’t have aired on Disney Channel to begin with. I wanted to see the characters grow and change and start to deal with increasingly mature topics as the seasons went on, as they did on the OG series, but there was only so far they could take things on the Disney Channel. It also just failed to capture the magic of the original, and ended up feeling more like a corny DC sitcom. Had it landed somewhere like ABC, where it could be more “real”, I think it would have had a better chance at recapturing the spirit of BMW.
This! I wanted so much to like it, but yikes.
VERONICA MARS 🤦♀️
Roseanne, Saved by the Bell, and Punky Brewster are tied for the worst restarts.
Season 4 of Veronica Mars was some of the worst TV I’ve watched. Completely unnecessary new characters, unwanted developments, and awful “adult” humor. I only watched the show recently so I can only imagine how fans of the show who loved the show in the 2000s must have felt. The movie was fan-service-y but it makes sense since it was crowdfunded and it actually managed to give satisfying conclusions to some of season 3’s arcs and to the characters so I cannot for the life of me understand why they didn’t leave it at that.
Veronica Mars. What a waste. Ruined the legacy of the show.
Veronica Mars. Even before the whole thing with Logan’s character, it felt like it was made by someone whose favorite season of the original show was season 2. It had none of the original charm and ruined one of my favorite shows of all time to the point where I can’t go back and rewatch old episodes.
They did ruin it. It was horrible. Veronica was basically a whole new person. She didn’t care about anyone but herself which was the opposite of the V we knew and loved. She just about Logan going to therapy and working on himself. Old Veronica was scared when he would get angry but this Veronica gets turned in when he loses his temper? What? I never even liked Logan and the whole season made me so mad. The whodunit was obvious from the start. The new characters were somehow more important than anyone else we cared about. I didn’t enjoy watching Veronica gets black out wasted and from what I remember she was pretty cautious about that stuff because of her mom and the whole raped while roofied thing. It was just awful.
Twin Peaks. That was a follow-up to Blue Velvet, not Twin Peaks.
I feel like I’m going to need to write an essay defending the Veronica Mars revival from all of the people in the comments
I liked it to the very end. You will never convince me killing Logan was the right call!
Yeah I enjoyed it too. I think digging into the noir elements, while not everyone’s cup of tea, really was what the original vision was supposed to be.
If anything I think the idea that they seemed to set up for another season, of her being a traveling PI, would have been worse. Neptune is an important part of the show.
It wasn’t the noir elements or the grittier crimes and mystery. I was in favor of that even if the writing and mystery were lazy. (Everyone called it from episode one, right?)
It’s what they made Veronica into. They tried to make her more adult and interesting when she was just not our Veronica. She became an entirely different person than the V we knew and loved AND there weren’t enough of the old characters in there. Wallace was barely featured and even when he was Veronica was kind of the worst. She mocked Logan for going to therapy and getting help. They decided to kill him because “no one wants to watch Logan and Veronica married.” Because you know, a female can’t be interesting if she’s married. Logan wasn’t even around that often. It was a terrible decision on top of a lot of bad plot choices.
I hated it but I’m happy to see some people enjoyed it because it was legitimately brutal to see it come up the most in the comments lol
I haven’t seen it yet, so I don’t know if this counts, but I’m worried about the 𝐹𝑟𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑒𝑟 reboot. I was such a fan of the original series, even the weaker seasons near the end, but I thought they finished in a good place. I’m really concerned they’re going to ruin it… 😟
I don’t think it will have any chance of success, and really think that it should have been left in the past. They can’t replace Martin or Eddie. Without Martin there is no Eddie. And, an argument could be made that the series was wearing thin at the end of its first run.
I don’t know if this counts or not, but I would say Magnum PI. I was such a fan of the original that I wouldn’t consider watching whatever the hell version they brought back. The same goes for Quantum Leap.
If you wanna climb into the WayBack machine with me, Sherman, and Mr. Peabody, the remake of Perry Mason in 73-74 was truly dreadful. Lasted one season and had Monte Markham take over the lead role which was once held by the legendary Raymond Burr.
They missed an opportunity with Magnum, in that he had a daughter in the original series, and she would have been the right age to step into Selleck’s shoes.
Quantum Leap is one of my favorite new shows of the last season. Raymond Lee is a revelation, and I love that we get to see the mayhem in the control office. Even the premise—sequel where they’re trying to rescue Sam Beckett—makes me happy.