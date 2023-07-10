Which Series Finale Isn’t Nearly as Bad as Everyone Makes It Out to Be?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Have you ever been so put off by a series finale that you vowed never to watch an otherwise beloved show again, only to revisit it years later and realize, “Maybe that ending wasn’t so bad”?
Or perhaps you never understood the outrage that followed the conclusions of such classics as Lost, Quantum Leap and Mad Men.
This week, TVLine is asking you to step up and defend the ending of a show you believe was the recipient of undeserved blowback — and maybe doesn’t deserve a spot among the Worst Series Finales Ever.
Are any of you out there bold enough to stand on your soapbox and defend How I Met Your Mother for torpedoing Barney and Robin and killing the mother? Or Gossip Girl for revealing that Dan (friggin’ Dan!) was the anonymous blogger? Heck, maybe you weren’t fazed seeing Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer sent up the river for violating a Good Samaritan law.
To be clear: This isn’t a forum to vent about Don Draper’s Coca Cola-flavored epiphany, or David Chase’s decision to cut to black on the life of Tony Soprano. We’re looking exclusively for #HotTakes.
So, what are you waiting for? Hit the comments to passionately defend the one series finale you think deserves a second look. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your defenses may appear in a future column.)
Lost. I love the finale. The last season wasn’t perfect and neither was the finale. Still it felt perfect for the characters and it felt very cathartic.
The Lost finale works if you accept that the show never had any good answers to its mysteries or a real plan for explaining the mythology of the island. As a farewell to the characters, the finale worked well.
Yeah it shows it would’ve worked better as a limited series instead of the crazy 6 season rollercoaster ride we went on
What didn’t they answer?
People always say that, but honestly it provided answers…they just weren’t spoon fed to people and they had to use their brains a little, thus in their minds the show never provided answers
They didn’t answer clearly why the plane originally crashed. Or, to be more precise, they gave two completely different answers. One answer is that the plane crashed because Desmond didn’t type the numbers in on time and the island’s magnetic properties or whatever brought the plane down. That’s a fine and even satisfying explanation, but then they come along at the last monute and say that magical Jacob brought the plane down because he needed those particular people on the island. So which is it?
Agreed. Every major question was answered. Some folks got upset that it turned out they were not watching a pure classically structured mystery.
I said they didn’t have good answers – they did at least try. They also spent a lot of time in plot points, especially the DHARMA Initiative, that went nowhere interesting in the end. The fan theories were usually way more fun. But if you go in from the beginning understanding this show is about the characters’ journeys (except a number of good ones that get dropped), you’ll have a decent time.
I was half of a small Lost forum and said during the second season that it would be a difficult show to end. I loved the final season.
Lost created it’s own issues by having the fans question everything. It became so focused on assigning meaning behind every little thing. Why did x happen? What caused thing that caused thing that caused x to happen? What is the meaning of x? Maybe x means something else? It kept winking at the audience that there is something more go on that fans could not be satisfied with any answer. The show did answer a lot of questions but the fan base kept asking more and creators fed into it.
HIMYM was hands down my favorite show at that time. I have every season on DVD & I can’t even bring myself to rewatch any of the show anymore. That finale broke me and not in the good way that a series finale should..
Agreed, I loved HIMYM but the finale made not only the final season (again why waste all that time on the wedding) but the entire show after the pilot useless. While there have been other finales I’ve disliked this was one of the only ones that ruined the show for me
Completely agreed. I haven’t watched a single episode since the night the finale aired. I never believed in a finale ruining a show until HIMYM and that includes the awful Medium Series Finale.
Yes! I loved it. Best of both worlds. We met the Mother, fell in love with her. And we got to see Ted go after Robyn. I was thrilled and shocked when others weren’t on board.
I think I’m one of the few that not only didn’t mind the finale, but didn’t have it ruin the show for me one bit. HIMYM was never really about the mother for me. Her identity wasn’t actually all that important to me at all (though I don’t fault anyone for whom it was!) But I will say, on rewatch, I jump over most of the last season, as it was rendered pretty pointless by the finale.
LOST is the perfect series finale to that show. It was a wonderful resolution to the character journeys in that show. I still cry in the church scene juxtaposed with Jack’s death in the final moments. It totally 100% works.
The Sopranos finale wasn’t nearly as bad as people thought it was. It doesn’t matter if Tony lived or died. When the show started, it was like a window shade was raised an we started looking in on their lives. The finale was simply that shade coming down, and that’s where our “looking in” ended.
I never thought of it this way, thats pretty good. Does make the finale better.
What many people forget is that the ending of Sopranos was clearly foreshadowed just an episode or two prior. One of the characters (can’t remember who) asked Tony what it’s like when you get whacked, and Tony says something like “you probably don’t even hear it when it happens”. That’s exactly what happens in that final scene. When the final scene is viewed in a vacuum, I agree it is abrupt and pretty frustrating. But when you remember thagt scene in the prior episode, it really works perfectly.
The main problem with the finale to “How I Met Your Mother” wasn’t that they killed off the mother, but that they basically erased her. First, the show went on too long, giving us nearly a decade of Sad Ted in bad relationships (mostly because he was in love with Robin the whole time). Then they finally introduced Tracy, and she was a fantastic character who breathed new life into the show. And then… they made it seem as if the whole point was for Ted to end up with Robin in the end (even with his kids’ approval) — while claiming that Tracy was the true love of his life, but barely letting us see the two of them together. If the show had been, say, just 5 seasons long, and gave us an entire season of enjoying Tracy and Ted together, the ending wouldn’t have seen so abrupt and unfair.
Agreed 100%. If they wanted to do a show about a man trying to convince himself it’s okay to move on after the death of his wife and kids mom, with the kids approval, then make that show. My issue is that it wasn’t setup that way at all.
It’s like the movie “The Break-up.” That was billed as a comedy but was far from it. I wouldn’t have minded seeing that movie, if they said it was going to be a 2 hour scream fest of people doing cruel things to each other.
Don’t agree. The show was How I Met Your Mother, not How I Met and Had a Life with your Mother. So once he Met the Mother the premise of the series was over. They were just clever enough to make the “Meeting” part over the course of one weekend (but a whole season for us). I was never on board with Barney and Robin. And Ted WAS clearly in Love with Tracy for their whole life together and it was years later when He and Robin were in different stages of their life that they got back together because they did make sense then. And it was sweet that the kids were on board as enough time had clearly passed and they wanted their Father to be happy.
Ted was in love with Robin. Robin wasn’t in love with Ted. Seriously. Did Robin ever love Ted?
They outgrew the original after season four or five. Ted was finally over Robin. We saw again and again they didn’t work together, and they still stuck to the original ending.
Lost. While, yes, I loved the mysteries of everything, I didn’t need everything explained. What I wanted was a resolution to these amazing characters. And I feel the finale teed that up perfectly.
I actually loved the Quantum Leap finale until that last white-on-black title card. Quantum Leal was always a show about hope. Hope that things could be corrected, that we could course-correct and do better, that making the right choice at the right time could change your life, and that one day, Sam would make it home to those he loved. That final title card proclaiming that Sam NEVER made it home was the antithesis of everything the show stood for. The rest of the episode was fantastic, though, with callbacks to the entire run of the show, special guests, and heart-wrenching choices. Just make sure you turn it off 15 seconds before it ends. :p
Oh, see I disagree completely and whole-heartedly. I felt in the finale sam finally understood that he could go home at any time he wanted to, he was given the choice (by whatever entity you want to call that person in the finale). Sam decided helping was more important than going home. Sam always wanted to make the wrong things right, and there was always another wrong thing to make right. That card was telling us what sam’s decision was…to keep fixing what was wrong. To be hopeful that the next thing he fixed would make the world a better place.
I also thought it was pretty clear that sam not going home was sam’s decision
Completely agree – how could Sam go home when there were still so many wrongs to set right? Lots of people devote their lives to helping others – I could never figure out why it made everyone so mad that that’s what Sam decided to do.
Christie and John M —
I can see your point that Sam would want to keep helping others and put right what originally went wrong.
But it’s the “never returned home” part that still bothers me (and others) thirty years later.
If he’d made this choice to keep Leaping, he would’ve returned home at least one last time. He would want to explain to Donna and Al what he was doing and why. At best, PQL would’ve been repurposed, not as a time-travel experiment that went a little ca-ca, but as Sam’s support system to provide information and guide him on what he needed to fix when. And even then, Sam would be free to Leap back home from time to time and actually interact with PQL, see Al happy with his family, and meet his daughter face-to-face. It would have shifted from “hoping each time that the next Leap will be the Leap home” to something along the lines of a time-traveling “Highway to Heaven.”
Instead, as we know from the reboot, Sam’s been lost for thirty years, and they have no idea where or when or why.
As noble as Sam’s mission may have ultimately been, that’s an awfully cold ending, for both the characters and the fans. #bringSamhome
I 100% agree that it was Sam’s choice to keep leaping (thus my comment above that there were some heart-wrenching choices)… it’s the *finality* of NEVER returning home that I have issue with. As I said, I absolutely loved the finale itself, I loved the questions it asked and the choices that Sam made, and I believe it was 100% in character for him to do what he did, and wouldn’t change a thing about the story in the episode. I just hate the fact that with one title card they killed any HOPE that he would eventually be able to return home to those that he loved and who loved him.
They spelled Beckett wrong on that final title card!!!! How did no one notice that and how was it never fixed, even on the DVDs? Insult to injury.
Chuck. I loved the finale. The final season was uneven… Morgan as the intersect… not great. But I had no doubt at the end of the series that Chuck and Sarah were going to find their way back to each other and, eventually, Sarah would get her memories back. I didn’t need it spelled out for me.
Another vote for Lost. I’m pleasantly surprised at all the support.
I will absolutely stand on my soapbox for How I Met Your Mother’s ending in at least one regard : Barney & Robin were an awful couple. Ted telling this whole story to his kids only makes sense if Robin is involved in his life still in some meaningful way. Now killing off the mother only a few episodes after we first met her? That part was dumb. But Robin & Ted ending up together is the ONLY logical way to explain (and thus end) the series
I had a hunch that ted was gonna end up with robin somehow from the very first ep don’t ask how or why though, must have got it from friends with ross and rachel
But Robin never loved Ted. Ted pestered her for dates, for a relationship, to the point of being more than a little icky. Robin never initiated, well, anything in their relationship. Robin never fought for their relationship.Ted tried to make it rain, literally, to keep Robin away from a guy. Robin always recovered quickly after breaking up with Ted and had no problem staying friends with him, even after a year-long relationship.
Robin’s reasons for liking Ted: ✓Good bang
✓”Bigger”
✓Stable
✓Friend
✓Won’t hurt me
✓Reliable
✓Fulfills some daddy issues
After Tracy dies, Ted shows up and does his other version of “The Naked Man”, aka The Blue French Horn, and Robin’s just like, well, eh, ok, I guess we can try a relationship again.
I would argue that Ted and Robin never really broke up because she didn’t want kids. Robin will always prioritize her career and her needs over a relationship. And, Ted will never be happy until Robin loves him as much as she loves herself and her career.
A year after the show’s ending, Ted and Robin would have broken up again because Ted needed more than Robin could give. And, that’s why the ending still makes people angry.
As a huge fan of Lost, I was initially disappointed with the finale. But I rewatched the series from start to finish years later and appreciated it much more.
Lost as I am still confused at the ending
What are you confused about specifically? Maybe one of us can try and help.
It’s ok, the writers were confused as well, the entire last season. The problem must have been in palce from the beginning. The show runner(s) had no idea where they wanted the show to go in the end so when it came time to end it they just kind of ignored any plot points they wanted to
That is completely incorrect, John.
Well since you just told me I’m wrong with no factual evidence to back it up, I guess I’ll have to accept your point of view and change my mind on how trully terrible awful and no good the final season of lost was. I’m convinced they never had a well thought out complete plan for the arc of the show and the final season proved it.
I rewatched Seinfeld and HIMYM both within the past year or so. I’d never watched Seinfeld in chronological order, but I’d seen essentially every episode in syndication. In context, I didn’t think the finally was that bad. Maybe because I knew it was coming, but I think it’s more because it’s just a funny tag to the serious. To paraphrase Logan Roy, I love the characters but they’re not serious people.
For HIMYM, I’d watched maybe the last 4 seasons as they aired and had caught up before the series ended. While watching live, I really liked the final season and the final episode up until that final twist . Upon rewatch, I didn’t really like the final season but the final twist made sense for Ted’s character. He really loved Robin. He really loved Tracy, too, but she was gone. Sure it could’ve been done better or something but it’s fine.
My problem with Seinfeld is that it made zero sense they’d be put in jail for not stopping a robbery in process.
That was addressed in the show though. There was a “Good Samaritan” law in the small town they ended up in after their plane had trouble.
True. As I remember it, there were quite a few news stories about the so-called “Good Samaritan” laws, (which were conflated with “duty to rescue” laws; Good Samaritan laws technically protect people from being sued/criminally charged if things go wrong when they were sincerely trying to help, rather than require action be taken), either being adopted or enforced at that time. So it was having some fun with current events while also creating a platform in which they could kind of reminisce about some of the classic moments in the show.
I never understood the outrage inspired by the finale for that reason. The structure was solid. What they struggled with was the execution. The idea was that these witnesses bolstered the prosecution’s case that these are selfish people who wouldn’t act, as the law requires. But many of the stories weren’t really examples of selfishness. They ultimately just showed the crew being judgmental or rude. But, that’s a pretty nitpicky complaint. If you can just roll with the solid premise (at the time), then it does exactly what a good series finale should do — embrace the history of the show.
(Sorry for going on a tangent here, but I think it’s easier than posting another comment.) I did understand that people also weren’t happy to leave the characters in a not-so-happy place. But given the way Seinfeld challenged sitcom tropes and just generally was never the kind of show to provide warm and fuzzy moments, I even thought that complaint was misplaced. It was appropriate for someone to tell these people to sit down and check themselves for once.
For me, when a show ends, I like to imagine the characters in a place that makes me smile thinking of the road ahead of them. In this case, I imagine they sit around the jail, talking about random things, just like they were at the diner. And I imagine their only takeaway from the situation was to never set foot in one of the god-forsaken places expecting things of them again. Maybe one or two of them have moments where they contemplate being a better person, but they ultimately shrug it off. And because it’s an honest place, it makes me smile thinking about their continued indifference to the people in the world around them.
Castle – the added time-jump definitely worked for me and my need for an happy end.
The Castle finale is defensible from the POV that Castle without Beckett was a truly terrible idea, so tacking on the flash forward to wrap it up made sense. It had lost it’s way leading up to that though, and glad we never got to see S9.
I will ALWAYS defend the HIMYM finale, though with a caveat. I started watching the show as it aired during season 2, so it wasn’t until a couple of years later when I went got the season 1 DVD that I found out that Robin had been eliminated from contention as the mother. At this point I was already attached to the idea of Ted and Robin being endgame, so the finale was exactly what I had hoped for all along!
Over time, the Seinfeld finale looks better and better and more appropriate. If you can accept the premise that a community has a Good Samaritan law, the quartet clearly broke it, and got the punishment they deserved. For that and their other “crimes” :-)
Apart from the Sayid/Shannon outcome, the Lost finale was extremely satisfying.
Definitely Lost. The finale’ wasn’t perfect but it’s not nearly as bad and folks make it out to be. I thought it rounded up the series very well. As far as the island mysteries go, not everything needs to be explained and honestly just admit you probably wouldn’t like the explanation they gave you anyway. Sometimes you have to use your own imagination and come to your own conclusions.
100% agree, and you’re right, no matter what they came up with, people would hate it
I never made it to the Lost finale — it lost me long before then.
HIMYM — I don’t think is was a bad a people think. Now, if they rename it How I Met Your Stepmother nobody would complain.
The Battlestar Galactica and Dexter finale (both) are unredeemable.
Chuck. As long as you believe in true-love’s kiss, which I do, you know Sarah fell in love with Chuck all over again.
Lost.
The series was never about the various and sundry and maddening mysteries. It was about whether or not its characters could find — or deserved — redemption for their past mistakes and choices. To have only watched for the former means missing the latter by default. It doesn’t matter if the writers (and Cuse & Lindelof) had plotted the entire series from start to finish with every box checked; most writing in the real world doesn’t work that way anyway (and what show runners or writers that we know of REALLY plotted their entire shows from start to finish anyway?) What mattered was if our main characters could battle and overcome their proverbial, psychological, and — in the case of the show — literal demons. In the end, they and the show did that and the finale, while not pitch perfect, brought the show to a fitting end.
But wasn’t the entire series just a figment of Jack’s dying brain cells? If that’s the case then there was no closure or redemption for anyone. None it was real.
The Battlestar Galactica finale in 2009 got a bad rap but I loved it and thought it was an innovative ending.
Indeed. People were upset at the religious themed but it had religious themes from the opening episode. I’m agnostic and I loved that it reflected humanity so well, including religion. The only thing I had a hard time buying was everyone agreeing to give up the ships and sending them into the Sun. How about landing them on Mars or something so when humanity was ready they could find them.
How about the end of the series “unforgettable” where one of the main characters is shot in a cliffhanger and the show never returned to determine his fate!
I don’t think canceled shows that end up having season finales as their series’ ends count. Even if they did, you sound upset about it and this is about defending finales you actually liked even if others didn’t.
st. elsewhere. I thought it was very clever and somewhat poignant, but it seems the common opinion disagrees.
Problem is that it totally invalidated all prior episodes, which made some viewers feel they wasted their time in getting to know all the characters, etc.
Ironically the same argument could be made about the ending of Newhart, but people weren’t as bothered becauser that was a comedy series and none fo the characters ever seemed all that real anyway.
In retrospect the Sopranos finale was brilliant but at the time everyone freaked because they thought their cable at gone out right at the end. Dexter got some hate for it’s ambiguous ending but I liked it and it did leave room for the bonus season that they did later.
Seinfeld’s ending remains the most disapointing. Seinfeld was the most brilliantly written American sitcom of all time and for the finale they made zero effort, they just put together a clip show. The expectation was that they would deliver a masterstroke like Newhart did instead they did absolutely nothing. There was no excuse for the Seinfeld finale.
Except, it was “a show about nothing.” So have the finale about nothing sort of fits. I hated it too, by the way.
Lost. I absolutely loved the Lost finale. With that being said I had always been more invested in the characters and their relationships with each other than I was with the mysteries. Knowing they all got to be together again did this viewer’s heart good.