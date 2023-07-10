Which Series Finale Isn’t Nearly as Bad as Everyone Makes It Out to Be?

Have you ever been so put off by a series finale that you vowed never to watch an otherwise beloved show again, only to revisit it years later and realize, “Maybe that ending wasn’t so bad”?

Or perhaps you never understood the outrage that followed the conclusions of such classics as Lost, Quantum Leap and Mad Men.

This week, TVLine is asking you to step up and defend the ending of a show you believe was the recipient of undeserved blowback — and maybe doesn’t deserve a spot among the Worst Series Finales Ever.

Are any of you out there bold enough to stand on your soapbox and defend How I Met Your Mother for torpedoing Barney and Robin and killing the mother? Or Gossip Girl for revealing that Dan (friggin’ Dan!) was the anonymous blogger? Heck, maybe you weren’t fazed seeing Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer sent up the river for violating a Good Samaritan law.

To be clear: This isn’t a forum to vent about Don Draper’s Coca Cola-flavored epiphany, or David Chase’s decision to cut to black on the life of Tony Soprano. We’re looking exclusively for #HotTakes.

So, what are you waiting for? Hit the comments to passionately defend the one series finale you think deserves a second look. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your defenses may appear in a future column.)