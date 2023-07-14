TV Has a Serious Comedy Problem, and This Year’s Emmy Nominations Prove It

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty was one of this year’s most pleasant surprises, and we were thrilled to see the unscripted courtroom comedy nab an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series this week. (We asked for it, in fact!) But after surveying this year’s list of Emmy nominees for best comedy series, we started to wonder: If an elaborate prank show like Jury Duty can break into the nominee field, what does that say about the state of TV comedy these days?
Simply put, TV is facing a comedy crisis right now, with an appalling lack of shows that actually make us laugh.
The proof? You can find it in this year’s eight Emmy nominees for best comedy series. Yes, Jury Duty is funny, but it was mostly improvised and kind of a lightning-in-a-bottle situation, not really built to last for multiple seasons. The Bear is fantastic, but it’s a half-hour drama with a light dusting of humor. Barry has basically become Breaking Bad with a few zany interludes. Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are both hour-long dramedies that play like serialized dramas. Wednesday is an hour-long supernatural teen drama with the occasional dose of Addams Family gallows humor.
Oh, and Barry and Maisel both ended this year, with Ted Lasso likely done as well. So the comedy field, as thin as it is, is getting even thinner.
Of this years’ Emmy nominees, that leaves us with Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building as the only two genuine half-hour comedies in the running, and even Only Murders is as much a murder-mystery as it is a comedy. So Abbott stands alone as a shining, Emmy-nominated example of traditional broadcast situation comedy — and we hope it runs for 10 seasons, for the record. But as wonderfully talented as Quinta Brunson is, she shouldn’t have to uphold the entire legacy of TV comedy all by herself.
Now, some of this is due to the Emmys’ wonky classification criteria: Nominated “dramas” like The White Lotus and Succession arguably offer more punchlines than the comedy field. But even factoring that in, it’s clear there’s a severe comedy deficit on TV right now.
If we look beyond this year’s Emmy nominees, there are quality TV comedies out there, of course: Max’s The Other Two, CBS’ Ghosts, FX’s Dave and What We Do in the Shadows, Hulu’s The Great and Reservation Dogs. But they are sadly few and far between, especially compared to TV just a decade ago. In the fall of 2012, the broadcast TV networks combined to air 31 (!) comedies in primetime. A decade later, in the fall of 2022, they aired less than half that number: 14, with NBC (once the home of Must-See TV) airing no comedies at all. This fall looks even more grim, with only 10 comedies on the broadcast slate, and most of those are either foreign imports or bound to be delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.
Fine, that’s just broadcast TV, which is in sharp decline anyway. What about streaming? Well, it’s grim there, too: Somehow the explosion in scripted content over the past few years hasn’t resulted in a comedy renaissance. Many of the streamers’ “comedies” tend to be mopey dramedies that rely on meaty narrative hooks to keep us binge-watching. (Netflix does offer a few throwback sitcoms, with laugh tracks and everything, but they’re not exactly Emmy-caliber.) Peak TV has resulted in a record number of scripted shows being produced — nearly 600 last year alone — so how is it possible that so few of them are designed to be funny? And not just “hmmm, that is indeed amusing” funny. We’re talking laugh-out-loud, fall-off-the-couch funny. It’s almost as if that’s a lost art.
So we find ourselves asking (nay, pleading): What happened to good old-fashioned comedies? Even streaming services are finding that their most popular shows are classic sitcoms like Friends and The Office. Why aren’t they trying to replicate that success? There’s something undeniably comforting about tuning into a half-hour show and watching a bunch of people we like who do something new each week, with lots of jokes along the way. The Big Bang Theory, Cheers, Parks and Recreation, The Golden Girls…. These are the shows we come back to when we need to feel good and unwind, and we’re always going to want something to fill that need. It doesn’t have to be three cameras and a live studio audience… but it needs to make us laugh, dammit.
Have TV networks and streamers given up on comedy? Are they afraid of offending anyone by venturing into the modern-day minefield of social media? Are they conceding all of our laughs to short-form content like YouTube and TikTok? Why have we all seen tweets that made us laugh more than any TV show this year?
We don’t have all the answers, but we do have faith that someone out there is going to create the next great TV comedy, and we can’t wait to see it. After all, every comedy has a happy ending, right?
What’s your take on the state of TV comedy? Is it as dire as we think, or are you still finding funny gems out there? Hit the comments to make your voice heard.
It’s because society in general is offended by everything these days and can’t laugh at themselves or any group of which they belong. Networks, studios, producers, writers, actors/actresses, and everyone involved are too afraid of the slightest little thing triggering a group being upset.
South Park the best, it mocks all sides
Sadly today the vocal tiny minority/never ending victims/wannabe victims/fake outrage/communists dictate what is allowed to b deemed as funny!
NO-ONE has the right to be not offended!
NO ONE THE RIGHT TO BE NOT OFFENDED
I compoletely agree. Even Abbott Elementary lacks the laugh-out-loud moments I expect from a comedy. It’s basically a humorous drama. I don’t think it has anything to do with offending people. There just doesn’t seem to be much interest in doing traditional, live in front of a studio audience sitcoms anymore. I think a lot of that has to do with the broadcast networks giving up on themselves.
There are comedies. The Other Two is hilarious. It’s just that, much like The Oscars, the Emmys have a prestige problem. They have Emmy-bait. The funny thing is, over drama, they were pretty daring. Genre series do as well as the traditional dramas. But they need to rethink what they call comedy. Barry, The Bear and Wednesday are not comedies.
Yeah the other two was the one comedy I watched that still made me lol. Sad it’s over too soon
IMO part of the problem is that most comedies now follow the template of the many of the most successful ones and need to have a story or a defined endgame to build to, and often lose sight of the fact that they should be funny to get there. HIMYM is one example, Young Sheldon has improved in some ways by becoming an ensemble show but is also less funny as the family drama has increased.
.
There was a lot to be said for Seinfeld being a “show about nothing” which gave it room to just be funny rather than trying to tell a story as well.
Thank you for writing this article! I was thinking the exact same thing when I saw the nominations. It has always been this way where the award nominations for comedies contain mostly dramedies with 95% drama, but most of the nominations this year were shows that I considered a drama.
Shrinking to me is an actual comedy, and one that should have been nominated. Same with Platonic. Half of what gets nominated as “comedies” are not comedic in the slightest.
You are so right. Shrinking getting snubbed is beyond reason. Author of article should have mentioned it. I seriously wonder what’s up with television academy voters. Harrison Ford not getting nominated for comedy supporting actor really stands out. I guess there is a lot of James Marsden love out there….. Jury Duty-meh?
Part of the problem is the reality and economics of all of TV in the streaming era. Shows like Friends, The Office, Parks and Rec, HIMYM, etc. became classics by being long-running shows with 20+ episode seasons over 7-10 years, watched by tons of people. Nowadays, a sitcom is lucky if it gets more than 20 episodes over 2+ seasons.
That’s definitely a factor. Another thing is that when those shows aired, the television landscape wasn’t nearly as fractured as it is now. You didn’t have a dozen streaming services each with their own original content like you did 10, 20, 30 years ago. You only had a handful of channels and everyone watched the same shows. Now you can be talking with a friend or whatever and they can mention a show and it’s very possible that you’ve never even heard of it because TV is so fragmented.
It’s shocking that a show which many people called the funniest show of the year got ONE nomination for writing. “The Other Two” should have swept the comedy nominations for acting, writing and directing. But I guess it was too much “bite the hand that feeds you” for the entertainment industry to reward (and perhaps the alleged behind the scenes drama played into that as well but the people involved in that were the ones who got the nomination so maybe not).
I personally find Abbott Elementary woefully overrated and simply don’t get the hype for it. Not to mention all the awards and nominations, when actually hilarious shows like Mythic Quest, Miracle Workers, or What We Do in the Shadows seem to barely get any professional recognition. And Quinta Brunson is great but there are so many other actresses out there who would deserve a nod or two, just nominating the same few every year seems lazy.
I share your feelings about Abbott…..in season two. I thought season one had hilarious episodes and absolutely deserved the praise and awards it got for season one…but season two was just not very good. It makes me wonder if the voters even watch the shows.
I think it’s all relative. I tried abbot and didn’t like it. I watch mythic quest and it’s fine but I wouldn’t say it’s extremely funny. I personally loved the other two but I feel like it has a limited audience and that’s why it wasn’t nominated for much.
The academy often only looks to buzzy shows. Home Economics is the best comedy on tv. Ghosts is also very good. So was American Auto. But because broadcast no longer has buzz, it gets ignored unfairly.
I totally agree about Ghosts. It’s the best actual comedy I watched all year. I think part of the problem might be that it is on CBS. I absolutely LOVE The Bear and Barry…but, come on, they are just NOT better COMEDIES than Ghosts was this year. If the category is which is the better 30 minute show….okay, well, then, okay. But it’s supposed to be best comedy.
What We do in the Shadows is funnnier than Ghosts.
Even Bad Sisters was not a drama. It may have been one of the funniest shows around with the girls all wanting to kill the guy and the guy not dying. Don’t want to ruin it for someone who hasn’t watched. And. is Sharon Horgan not one of the funniest ladies around?
Maybe start with the fact that the Emmys decided that running length, not humor, defines what a comedy is.
Also, I cynically believe the film/tv industry have all gaslit everyone into believing the money thrown at content created on streamers automatically make the show more important and better somehow. Meanwhile, I can’t count the # of streamer ‘comedies’ that I bailed on because they were just depressing.
Even so, for me, Abbott Elementry and Ghosts(US) are two of a very small handful of comedies that make me laugh out loud on the regular. And frankIy I am super surprised (but happy) that Abbott gets as much love as it does. Also Home Economics and Shrinking are very funny.
It was ever thus, except it used to be network bad, cable good. Now it’s bad unless it’s streaming, despite the amount of dross that’s on the streamers too.
Looking at the comments really shows me how different peoples tastes are. Some love abbot, home economics, and the other two and others don’t. No matter what’s nominated people will either be happy or disappointed you can’t really win
At least these — Abott, Ghosts, Home Economics, The Other Two — feel like they are written to actually elicit laughs. Whether you actually laugh or not is subjective, but they are objectively comedies. I don’t find ‘The Neighborhood’ ha-ha laugh out loud funny, but it is written specifically light-hearted with dialogue set up for punch lines and laughs.
But stuff Like Wednesday, The Bear, and Barry, for example, are character stories with some occasional humor because occasional humor in life is a natural thing. But I do not feel that these shows are written specifically to elicit laughs.
Best comedy shows were the ones where characters made fun of each other and the situations they were in and left politics, race, gender, and issues out of it or used them rarely. I’ve tried watching several new comedies on streamers in the last 2 years and they all start off with race and/or gender bashing jokes (and the other material isn’t funny either) and I immediately delete it from my queue afterwards.
In the 1970s, the biggest comedies (at least at the start of the decade) put politics front and center. All in the Family, M*A*S*H, Maude, Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Jeffersons all put politics at the front. Some were more blunt about it than others, but politics were used in sitcoms.
Only difference between those shows and the shows now is that those shows remembered that they were also comedies and that they needed to be funny. They were more concerned with crafting a good story with sharp jokes focused on the characters than the politics. They were able to combine the humor and politics and they are often regarded as some of the greatest shows ever made.
You can’t manufacture good writers and comedy writing is especially hard. So, there just aren’t enough good writers to cover all the networks, cable, services, etc.