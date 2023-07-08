Cheers to The Witcher for Giving Jaskier a Swoonworthy Romance, One of the Best Surprises of Season 3 (So Far)

As Witcher fans anxiously await the second half of Henry Cavill’s farewell season on July 27, we’re tossing a coin to another key player in the Netflix fantasy drama.

Jaskier (played by Joey Batey) has always been a fan favorite — good for a laugh, a song or a roll in the hay — but the show’s third season gave us one more reason to invest in Geralt’s personal jukebox. Jaskier’s unexpected romance with Prince Radovid (played by Hugh Skinner) came as much of a surprise to us as it did to Jaskier, who initially brushed off Vespula’s suggestion that he was crushing on the Redanian royal. “Crushes are for children,” he told her. “I have mind-bending, world-ending, heart-wrenching affairs.”

So what exactly did we enjoy about watching Jaskier and Radovid’s story unfold? Specifically, everything. Their initial meeting in Episode 1 was soaked with tension as they casually sized each other up in their own unique ways. Jaskier was the only person bold enough to call Radovid as he saw him, and the prince was quite… receptive to that. There was an air of “Are these two about to kiss?” hanging heavily over the whole conversation.

Jaskier and Vespula’s follow-up conversation was also refreshing. She thought nothing of Jaskier having feelings for another man, instead encouraging him to pursue whatever (and whoever) makes him happy.

By the time Jaskier and Radovid met again in Episode 4, we were ready for fireworks — and we got ’em. Radovid already had us swooning when he told Jaskier what makes him special (“You don’t just see people, you see the best in them”), but we were wholly unprepared for him to borrow Jaskier’s lute for an impromptu performance.

Jaskier was speechless at the realization that Radovid learned his song, which was fine, because no words were needed for what came next. Go on, do yourself a favor and relive their first kiss:

Is this relationship destined to go down in flames? Almost certainly! Happy endings are few and far between on the Continent, so let’s all agree to just enjoy this mind-bending, world-ending, heart-wrenching affair while it lasts.

Your thoughts on what’s happening between Jaskier and Radovid? Hopes for Part 2 in general? Drop ’em all in a comment below.