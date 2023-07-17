Childhood TV Trauma: What Scared the Bejeezus Out of You as a Kid?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We’re here today to talk about nightmare fuel. More specifically, childhood nightmare fuel.
Perhaps it was CBS’ annual presentation of The Wizard of Oz, and the sight of those darn flying monkeys, that had you hiding under the covers. Or Tim Curry’s turn as Pennywise in the original IT miniseries that interfered with your REM cycle. Or any given episode of the HBO cult-classic Tales from the Crypt that had you diving for the remote.
But those are rather obvious examples. Surely, you have more obscure ones. The more ridiculous, the better! Heck, the horror doesn’t even have to be intended!
For me, three examples spring to mind. The first is Disney Channel’s fever dream of a show, Welcome to Pooh Corner — a live-action series featuring characters from the Winnie the Pooh universe portrayed by actors in human-sized puppet suits. (Let me repeat that: Actors in human-sized puppet suits.)
Then there was Disney’s collection of Sing-Along Songs. I spent countless nights unable to close my eyes without seeing the live-action Evil Queen from Snow White, as seen in the Disneyland Fun (Fun?!?) videotape.
And I’m still not over the Season 6 premiere of the TGIF sitcom Family Matters, during which Carl Winslow enters Steve Urkel’s transformation chamber and exits as… Nerd Carl. (I can’t explain it, but Reginald VelJohnson’s Jaleel White impression gives me the creeps.)
During a
joint therapy session Slack brainstorm, fellow members of Team TVLine detailed their respective small-screen traumas. For instance, Executive Editor Andy Swift was plagued by Sparky the Dog’s shadow puppetry… Senior Editor Rebecca Iannucci was deeply disturbed when she first encountered “The Tale of the Dead Man’s Float”… and Video Editor Jason Averett couldn’t escape the Abominable Snow Monster come Christmastime.
Now it’s your turn! Drop a comment detailing your (potentially peculiar) childhood TV traumas. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your responses may appear in a future column.)
Wizard of Oz flying monkeys (still to this day)
Psycho shower scene
Poltergeist – all of it
Oi The Stand back in the 90s… all I remember was a monster face and a motorcycle and I was running screaming to my mommy in the kitchen…
And honestly XFiles and Millennium scared me too… i remember the episode of Scully’s dad dying and his ghost was in here living room talking out sound 🫣🫣
And still to this day anything Hannibal Lector related… the movie and show… I refuse..
Not TV but when Judge Doom was unmasked as a toon in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? That entire sequence gave me nightmares for years.
Jaws and The Birds
Oh yes, The Birds. Creeped me out to see all the birds on the telephone lines and the playground equipment.
Teletubbies!
Goosebumps. The very first episode with the Librarian that ate animals. Looking back it’s not that scary but back then it terrified me. And then the twist that the parents ate him. Damn, i couldn’t sleep. Lol
John Carpenter’s The Thing. Saw it with my mom when I was 8. It scared the hell out of me and set a precedent, as it is my favorite horror movie of all time.
Squirm (1976). The parents were into scary movies. Saw it when I was.. 4 or 5? I got up and changed the channel before it finished. It scared the crap out of me. Carnivorous worms who get a taste of human flesh… *shudders*
On a side note, I almost got over the horror from watching Squirm when I saw it redone by MST3K
The Garfield Halloween Special with the Old Man I remember being scary as a kid.
Well I am from Holland an in the 70’s there was a dutch youth series called Q&Q. Two boys slightly older than me played detective. The villain of the series was so scary….If I had seen him anywhere, I would have screamed and run away.
“ONE STEP BEYOND”!!!!! I wish I could see those now. I am 75 so it was in the 60s, a long, long time ago.
OOH, remember this one! For me it was the original Twilight Zone~
Oh yeah I remember those. Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Thriller and later Night Gallery.
The opening of Land of the Lost – when Grumpy would turn around and start coming towards the screen, mouth open.
I would run and hide in the hallway behind the TV, until Mom gave me the “all clear”. (3 year old imagination runs wild).
However, after being swept away in a flash flood at age 5, the biggest fear/ trigger was the emergency signal of weather bulletins that would come on the tv during shows or when the weather team would “Interrupt your program with a breaking weather report”
And one that less scarred me but traumatized me was “Nestor the Long Earred Donkey”. Rankin/Bass knew how to make holiday specials. I knew that if I saw the CBS Special Logo and then saw those names, I was in for a good holiday special.
And then they go and make this one. I was fine, at first, with the long eared donkey. Sort of a Dumbo.
But then…. when it snows, and his Mom uses her body heat to keep him warm, at the expense of her own life.
Well, my 5 yr old self was in TEARS!!! I crawled into my Mom’s lap and hugged her and make her promise to never die. And ever since, I REFUSE to watch this emotionally scarring holiday special. I even refuse to let any of my kiddos (daycare/ sunday school / children of ladies I’ve dated) watch it.
Two episodes of the 1975 cult classic, Kolchak: The Night Stalker. In “The Vampire” he was chasing that monster around an abandoned house and the sound effects made it clear she was really after *him*. In “Horror in the Heights” the monster, an Indian demon called a rakshasa, could make itself look like the person you trusted the most, so it could get close enough to devour you.
What a great series it was.
I believe you can still watch it on MeTV.
I’m probably older than many commenting, but OMG, Daughter of the Mind and Crowhaven Farm, both Movies of the Week. Terrified me, I was pretty young at the time, probably shouldn’t have been watching them. LOL I think the babysitter loved them so we watched them together.
for me it was a number of things, all having to do with fire. My dad was a fireman until I was 11. He was a battalion chief, so had his radio at home. if it went off in the night, I could never sleep until he came back. and for all my childhood and well in to my 20s at least, any TV show with fire gave me nightmares. Emergency in the 60s or early 70s, individual episodes of any number of series would have me waking up, screaming as a kid, and unable to sleep as an adult. Funny thing, as a kid, scary stuff didn’t scare me. I think there was one episode of Dark Shadows maybe, but generally, I wasn’t afraid of monsters, vampires, werewolves or zombies. Well, until I read Stephen’s King’s Salem’s Lot, and that’s only scary as I read it but no nightmares afterward. Now I watch shows like Chicago Fire and Fire country and I remember my dad with love and peace, no more nightmares.
The Birds!
The plant from Little Shop of Horrors. The deep voice and the fact that he kept growing. At first I didn’t believe there were carnivorous plants, until I went to my schools library and looked it up in the encyclopedia (I’m a child of the 80’s) and saw that plant.
I still avoid this movie.
Anything involving the California Raisins. Claymation in general freaked me out as a kid, but especially those dang raisins…
Large Marge!!!! Enough said.
I vividly remember being maybe 5 or 6 years old and watching a made-for-TV movie called “Don’t Go to Sleep’, which is about a little girl who systematically murders her entire family and then ends up locked in a padded room in a straightjacket. While not necessarily scary, that movie has stayed with me for almost 35 years as just kind of a, what on earth is happening here, situation. Also, anything with ghosts. It took me a long time to get over that one.
The little doll in Trilogy of Terror.
Two things on TV that absolutely sent me screaming out of the room as a kid:
1. Those Martian muppets on Sesame Street
2. Tests of the emergency broadcast system
Emergency Broadcast System tests scared the hell out of me (as a Canadian that gets American affiliate stations), I often ran out of the living room and locked myself in the upstairs bathroom when they came on! Even in school, hearing the words “This is a test” made me feel a little queasy
Heffalumps and Woozles from Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day traumatized me as a child. Even as an adult that song creeps me out.
Basically, PBS – I still have nightmares about Mummenschanz and the Letter People.
Hee-Haw. Not even kidding, Minnie Pearl (who I know was a lovely woman) used to scare the crap out of me when I was little. I have no idea why.
Mostly all the tragedy as a whole on
Little House on the Prairie…lol. Wild Wolves and dogs, cholera, Caroline’s wire cut on her leg, shooting Bunny. The list is endless.
Jaws and Poltergeist
the temple guards on legends of the hidden temple!
Going way back to my childhood…The Twilight Zone episode Living Doll. I had a Chatty Cathy doll that came to life in my nightmare that night. Years later I read that they got the same actress to voice the doll on the show as had recorded the voice for the Chatty doll. Taking that in subconsciously, no wonder my 5 year old mind freaked!
That’s one I listed. To this day, it creeps me out and I had a “talking doll” but never quite made the connection.