Is Physical’s New Girl Ingenuous or Irksome? Did Gemstones Feel Like Series Finale? Hijack Twist a Dud? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Righteous Gemstones, Physical, Hijack and Cruel Summer!

1 | Forget for a moment that Righteous Gemstones has already been renewed. Can we all agree that Sunday’s uproarious and satisfying Season 3 finale — with a final shot that featured the finally-at-peace ghost of family matriarch Aimee-Leigh watching over her happy, united brood — felt like a series finale?

2 | After Dark Winds’ Chee got shot (again!), were you half-expecting for Leaphorn to quip, “Guess your leisure suit’s space-age fabrics aren’t bulletproof“?

3 | How cold is the Celebrity Family Feud set kept that Steve Harvey wears a black leather suit with a black leather button-down (and a black leather necktie)?

4 | Crime Scene Kitchen’s Camille (right) is a Kristen Wiig character, yes?

5 | Was it kind of mean for American Ninja Warrior to have that teenage girl compete against her mentor/hero? (Or… given how it turned out, vice versa?)

6 | Was Cruel Summer’s biggest offense how criminally underused KaDee Strickland was throughout Season 2? (She didn’t even appear in the finale when her TV daughter was arrested for murder!) Were way too many mysteries/questions answered offscreen (Megan’s pregnancy was a false positive) or implied in a way that wasn’t obvious (Isabella went to just talk to Luke)? Finally, did you catch the finale’s Season 1 Easter egg?

7 | Current storyline aside, were you at least a little bit disappointed that Breeders once again recast the roles of Luke and Ava?

8 | On Justified: City Primeval, did Mansell’s beef with his fast-casual restaurant steak remind you of Ricky Bobby’s dad at Applebee’s? Also, did you ever think you would hear “Kokomo” playing over a scene involving Raylan Givens?

9 | What’s the verdict on Physical Season 3’s Zooey Deschanel-centric narrative device — clever, or cloying?

10 | If The Afterparty brings back someone else from Season 1, which character do you want to see return?

11 | Watching the Hijack finale, did you have to laugh at how late the “FASTEN SEATBELTS” lights came on, just before the rough landing? For all the show’s strengths, was having Stuart go gonzo at the end a very clunky final “twist”? Who was most underused, Archie Panjabi or Christine Adams? Wouldn’t it have taken a while to get 200 cell phones to the proper owners? Speaking of, did you pay any mind to who on this Apple TV+ series did — and didn’t (read: the villains) — have iPhones?

12 | On Reservation Dogs, how is it possible that Bear’s MIA status on the bus wasn’t detected until they arrived back home in Oklahoma? And in the words of Teenie: “How do you [Elora] go your whole life and not ask about your dad?”

13 | By the time Big Brother‘s third Black houseguest, Felisha, was nominated for eviction, was anyone else having flashbacks to #BB21’s horrid Camp Comeback? Being such a huge name in the house, does Cirie stand any chance at all or do you think she’ll skate to the end à la Paul in #BB19? Also, could the show have maybe thought of a better term to use other than “nether regions”?

14 | Heartstopper fans, did you squee every time Alice Oseman wrote a Season 1 call-back into the Season 2 premiere? (“Hi!” “She’s an ally!” “Are you still in a mood?”) At what point should we add vile Ben to our ranking of TV’s nastiest villains? Also, Higgs really only had a rule against cell phones in school in the first episode of Season 1 and never again?

15 | Who else felt bad for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ La’an, who shared her feelings with Kirk only to find out he has a baby mama?

16 | Would And Just Like That’s Miranda really be handed a supervisory role at Human Rights Watch just days after arriving as an intern, even considering her credentials? And did Anthony ever officially get divorced from Stanford, now that he’s locking lips with Hot Fellas delivery boy Giuseppe?

17 | Would The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Steven really remember the steps to a dance routine his sister and Taylor did years ago?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!