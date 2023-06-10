Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: How to Catch Up and Stream Season 2

The Enterprise crew is back exploring new terrain. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premieres on Thursday, June 15.

Trekkies won’t want to miss a minute of the second season, since it among other things features the blossoming of the Spock/Kirk bromance and a special crossover episode featuring Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler — in live-action form. And if you have yet to tune into the series at all, now is your chance to dive right in!

How to Watch Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds Online

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a Paramount+ original, so its first season is already available for bingeing on the platform ahead of Season 2’s debut.

Once you subscribe to Paramount+, you also get access to other series in the Star Trek Universe including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy and more! The streamer offers other popular shows like Rabbit Hole, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. Subscribers also can cue up movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ).

($4.99/month; $9.99/month for Paramount+ with no ads)

Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers for accessing the service on its own, as well as a bundle option. If you sign up for Paramount+, you can choose between the Essential plan with ads for just $4.99 per month; this plan does not include your local live CBS station, but NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ currently offers subscribers the option to save 16% by committing to a year-long subscription for $49.99.

You can watch with no ads by subscribing to the Premium plan for just $9.99/month, or save 17% by paying $99.99 for an annual plan. (The Premium plan does include your local live CBS station). Live TV streams will still have commercials, and a few shows include brief promotional interruptions to keep you in the loop on new and upcoming Paramount+ programming.

Paramount+ offers the option for users to bundle with a Showtime subscription, giving you access to the premium cabler’s own library of original series including Yellowjackets, Your Honor, George and Tammy and more. With Showtime, you can also stream critically acclaimed films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once and Uncut Gems. For $11.99/month (or $119.99/year) you can subscribe to the Essential plan + Showtime bundle or the Premium plan + Showtime bundle. (Yes, that’s right! Both plans are now the same price!) We recommend the Premium plan + Showtime bundle because why not get ad-free streaming for the same price as the Essential plan with ads?

What Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 About?

In Season 2, “the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations,” according to the official logline. “The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.”

