Here’s a Hijack Season 2 Storyline That Wouldn’t Completely Stretch Credibility

Hijack star Idris Elba as well as the Apple TV+ thriller’s exec producers have all acknowledged that a major obstacle ahead of any Season 2 renewal would be finding a reason to drop Sam Nelson into another nail-biting crisis.

After all, as (barely) explained in the Hijack premiere by his estranged wife Marsha, Sam is no cop or Special Forces vet but just a guy who “gets brought in by big companies, if there’s a merger or takeover,” because he is “the best at handling it.”

“Handling what?” asked Marsha’s beau Dan. “The negotiation,” answered her son Kai.

And in the seven-episode season that just streamed on Apple TV+, Sam found himself using his particular set of skills aboard a hijacked Dubai-to-London flight, to both control the potentially incendiary situation as well as put himself in positions to get messages to those on the ground.

But with Sam being “just” a negotiator/deal closer, star and EP Elba admitted to TVLine ahead of the series premiere that the possibilities for Season 2 are “limited.”

“He isn’t a cop, he isn’t ex-military or a spy or anything like that,” Elba noted. “This is just an ordinary guy heading home, and he gets into this incredible situation. And the likelihood of lightning striking at the same spot is rare.” That said, Elba allowed that “there are ways that we can bring Sam back; I just don’t know what they are yet. But if the audience wants it, then we’ll make it happen.”

Maybe the answer — the “way” — to bring Sam back is right in front of us….

Don’t go the Under Siege: Dark Territory or Speed 2 route and find Sam very coincidentally in the midst of a train or cruise ship hijacking.

Instead, whereas Season 1 happened to bring Sam to a fight, Season 2 could bring the fight to Sam.

Pick up with Sam in the process of closing one of those big, aforementioned corporate mergers/megadeals, in a room full of power players à la Logan Roy. And then go the OG Die Hard route and have ne’er-do-wells crash the proceedings to hold everyone hostage and kidnap or threaten the life of some titan of industry.

Then Sam can do that thing he does so well.

Would you like to see Hijack get renewed for Season 2, to again star Idris Elba? If so, what route would you choose to inject mild-ish-mannered Sam into a another life-or-death crisis?