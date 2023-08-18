Drag Race Season 15 Queens Pick the Show’s Most Iconic Quotes of All Time (Exclusive Video)

Every RuPaul’s Drag Race fan has their favorites — their favorite queen, their favorite season and, of course, their favorite iconic one-liner.

And because the contestants are also fans themselves, the show asked its Season 15 cast — including Spice, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Amethyst, Luxx Noir London, Jax and Anetra — for a rundown of their personal favorite quotes, of which TVLine has your exclusive first look.

The queens’ favorites include a healthy mix of ubiquitous classics (“Back rolls?!”), recent gems (“…It’s chocolate!”) and even a few deep-cuts.

Sasha Colby snatched the Season 15 crown back in April, following a four-way smackdown against Anetra, Luxx and Mistress. Since then, we’ve also seen Jimbo crowned as the top queen of All Stars 8, with LaLa Ri also being named the franchise’s first-ever Fame Games winner.

Drag Race is currently nominated for a whopping nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program (for Untucked) and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program (for RuPaul). It also racked up nominations for casting, directing, picture editing (plus another for Untucked), production design and sound mixing.

To date, Drag Race has taken home a total of 27 Emmys, with 43 additional nominations.

Hit PLAY on the video above to find out the queens’ favorite Drag Race quotes of all time, then drop a comment with your own picks below.