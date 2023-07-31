What Was the First Truly Unexpected TV Cancellation That Crushed Your Soul?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
You never forget your first TV heartbreak.
We’re referring, of course, to the first time a TV show you loved got cancelled. And this week, TVLine is asking you to think back as far as you can to recall the first cancellation that left you inconsolable.
Everybody’s got one — just ask Team TVLine, whose list included Dead Like Me (Nick Caruso), Homefront (Charlie Mason), I’ll Fly Away (Michael Ausiello), Life As We Know It (Andy Swift), Make It or Break It (Claire Franken), Miracles (Rebecca Iannucci), Once & Again (Vlada Gelman), Police Squad! (Matt Mitovich), Rags to Riches (Kim Roots), Sledge Hammer! (Dave Nemetz), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (Ryan Schwartz), Twin Peaks (Jason Averett) and 2gether (Keisha Hatchett).
Again, we’re talking cancelled shows. Series that ended abruptly, without resolution. This isn’t a forum to vent about a lack of new Friends or Big Bang Theory episodes. Other than that, there are no wrong answers. And this is a judgment-free zone, so don’t be embarrassed to name-drop a show that was critically derided (or aged poorly).
Give it some thought, then hit the comments to lament a soul-crushing cancellation. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your answers may appear in a future column.)
Man I’ve been watching genre tv since the 80s, should I go with misfits of science, perhaps otherworld (I think that’s what it was called), perhaps as a more ‘grown up’ person I can go with twin peaks (though the second season really just didn’t match up). I could go with the old tried and true firefly I’m sure many will say but I mean, by my mid 20s I became used to such things (we should go over the litany of UPN and the wb genre shows that were cancelled too early)
Perhaps we can got the converse at some points, shows that were on way too long past their quality expiration dates
I really, really loved Misfits of science.
I found it on youtube and watched a few episodes, still tons of fun…and hey look there’s courtney cox
Deadwood. Yeah, they had a move a few years ago as a wrapup, but it really needed that 4th season.
Firefly (2002) Even though we got an awesome follow-up movie in Serenity
Invasion (2005) It was so so good.
Oh! I forgot about Prey (1998) with Debra Messing, Adam Storke, Larry Drake!! and more. Loved that series.
Prey should absolutely be rebooted. A great concept and a great show that was canceled way too soon.
I wish I could find it available on DVD, but I don’t believe it’s available. It only had 13 episodes and ended on quite the cliffhanger.
Loved that show. The other one was profit. Short loved but so interesting
Pushing Daises
Pushing Daisies is one of my all time favorites – so colorful and creative!
Relativity with Kimberly Williams Paisley and David Conrad
Miss Match with Alicia Silverstone
my first heartbreak was my so called life. take an exceptional show an entire season, and then cancel it for no good reason? on a fricking cliffhanger?
but my soul was crushed and hasn’t recovered since wonderfalls was cancelled after 3 episodes. one of my top 5 favorite shows of all time! and they cancel it? thank goddess we finally got the dvd, but screw fox and the horse they rode in on.
The Glades. Total cliffhanger, I really thought it would come back for another
season.
relativity is top 10 all time for me. thank goddess i knew how great it was, and therefore knew it would be cancelled, so i taped every episode.
absolutely loved Relativity!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World…it was just getting started!!!!!
ABC has been crushing my soul for a couple of decades:
Night Stalker (2005)
Detroit 1-8-7 (2010)
Last Resort (2012)
Forever (2014)
Zero Hour (2013)
Take Two (2018)
Stumptown (2019)
Everwood
Yes!
Everwood hurt! It was such great TV. FOREVERWOOD!
Agreed. I was so bitter that they brought 7th Heaven back, after airing their “series finale.”
LIE TO ME. I was gutted (and still am!) that they never got even one more season.
Co-sign!
Co-co sign! And it ended on that cliffhanger moment of Cal admitting he loved Gillian!!! (I’m still not okay, btw.)
Hated to see Magnum cancelled by CBS, picked up by NBC, put into a 10pm Sunday night spot, and then cancelled again. NBC never really gave it a chance. Don’t know why the picked it up in the first place.
Now & Again with Dennis Haysbert and Eric Close. It was expected to be renewed for a 2nd season, but the rug was pulled on it at the last minute.
For a Fugitive reboot that tanked.
All My Children and One Life To Live…still upsets me to this day…AMC not as much OLTL still makes no sense
Agree 1000%.
I still haven’t gotten over Millennium.
Or Rubicon, for that matter.
I loved Rubicon – nice to see someone else remembers it!
I second the Homefront shoutout. It was such a good show. Also ALF. My 10-year-old heart still hasn’t recovered.
Firefly
Raised by Wolves. SO painful.
Prodigal Son
Farscape and Firefly are the 2 that hit me the hardest. Both got followup movies eventually but still not the same as renewal.
I am still not over Farscape and never will. I know, we got the miniseries, but still what could have been and what should have been. The reasons for the cancellation was just so stupid, as it had nothing to do with ratings.
I love that Andy Swift said life as we know it. I loved LAWKI – it was unlike all the other teen dramas on TV at that time and I was so bummed it only lasted one season. I was also crushed when 2gether got cancelled. The only other show I can think of that hasn’t been mentioned was Popular – another show unlike any other teen drama. It was ahead of its time
The daytime soap opera Capital. It was one of my favorites and ended on a major cliffhanger that never got resolved.
Many disappointing cancellations, but the first that destroyed me was Netflix’s Sense8. They did it again with the abrupt end to The OA.
At least they pretty much wrapped things up with the Sense8 movie a year later.
Pirates of Dark Water. There’s still 5 treasures out there!
Firefly, Xena, Hercules, Andromeda, Eureka, Everwood, Mutants, Leverage
Original Roswell!
I’m not sure how much not thoroughly season 5 of Leverage could have been wrapped up. They absolutely knew they probably wouldn’t be renewed and wrote the ending to reflect that (and wound up setting up Redemption’s premise).
The Finder.i
It was an awesome show, but I guess I was one of the few people that watched it.
Does the word “first” mean different things in different countries?
My first upsetting tv cancellation was Angel. Buffy had just aired its series finale the year before and Angel was on both a creative and a ratings upswing, so it came as a shock when it suddenly was announced that Angel was going to be discontinued and that the Buffyverse would be dead by spring.
Second upsetting cancellation was Enlightened, because it was such a brilliant and profoundly touching show and critics loved it. I thought for sure that HBO would give it another chance with the support of the critics.
Honorable mention: Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Carnivale
Pitch
Hill Street Blues and Homefront