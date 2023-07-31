What Was the First Truly Unexpected TV Cancellation That Crushed Your Soul?

You never forget your first TV heartbreak.

We’re referring, of course, to the first time a TV show you loved got cancelled. And this week, TVLine is asking you to think back as far as you can to recall the first cancellation that left you inconsolable.

Everybody’s got one — just ask Team TVLine, whose list included Dead Like Me (Nick Caruso), Homefront (Charlie Mason), I’ll Fly Away (Michael Ausiello), Life As We Know It (Andy Swift), Make It or Break It (Claire Franken), Miracles (Rebecca Iannucci), Once & Again (Vlada Gelman), Police Squad! (Matt Mitovich), Rags to Riches (Kim Roots), Sledge Hammer! (Dave Nemetz), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (Ryan Schwartz), Twin Peaks (Jason Averett) and 2gether (Keisha Hatchett).

Again, we’re talking cancelled shows. Series that ended abruptly, without resolution. This isn’t a forum to vent about a lack of new Friends or Big Bang Theory episodes. Other than that, there are no wrong answers. And this is a judgment-free zone, so don’t be embarrassed to name-drop a show that was critically derided (or aged poorly).

Give it some thought, then hit the comments to lament a soul-crushing cancellation. (Comments will close Wednesday at Noon ET; your answers may appear in a future column.)