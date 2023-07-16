Our Dream Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

Now that we’ve had a few seasons to get over the shock of Grey’s Anatomy having Alex dump his wife with a Dear Jo letter to reunite with old flame Izzie, we’re beyond curious. How is that working out? Was he really able to go back to the future, so to speak? We don’t just want a spinoff to answer those questions, we need one.

Acknowledging that divorcing Jo out of the blue was the worst thing he’d ever done, the erstwhile Dr. Evil Spawn explained to her that when he started talking with his first wife again, “it felt like no time had passed, like Izzie and I were kind of frozen together in time, and now we’re not.” But a whole lotta years had gone by since they’d even seen one another. So even if they could just pick up where they left off emotionally, that simply couldn’t have been possible situationally.

For starters, Alex and Izzie now have two kids (to whom he was surprised to learn she’d given birth after leaving Seattle). On top of that, Stevens has planted roots on a Kansas farm — aka the last place on earth that Karev ever pictured himself. And while he may love both the moppets and the rural life, that has to be a big adjustment, one rife with potential for both tension and hilarity.

The Alex & Izzie Hour doesn’t have to be a long-running dramedy, either. Since neither Justin Chambers nor Katherine Heigl is likely to want to reprise their role for multiple seasons (if at all), the spinoff could be a limited series. But as the actors are at the moment free, and their characters’ off-screen reunion left viewers with a feeling of unfinished business, it has ought needs to happen. Just a little glimpse of the couple’s new beginning could give us, ironically, a happy ending.

What say you? Weigh in on the idea below, and if you have a better spinoff idea, let it rip.