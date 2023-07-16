Our Dream Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Now that we’ve had a few seasons to get over the shock of Grey’s Anatomy having Alex dump his wife with a Dear Jo letter to reunite with old flame Izzie, we’re beyond curious. How is that working out? Was he really able to go back to the future, so to speak? We don’t just want a spinoff to answer those questions, we need one.
Acknowledging that divorcing Jo out of the blue was the worst thing he’d ever done, the erstwhile Dr. Evil Spawn explained to her that when he started talking with his first wife again, “it felt like no time had passed, like Izzie and I were kind of frozen together in time, and now we’re not.” But a whole lotta years had gone by since they’d even seen one another. So even if they could just pick up where they left off emotionally, that simply couldn’t have been possible situationally.
For starters, Alex and Izzie now have two kids (to whom he was surprised to learn she’d given birth after leaving Seattle). On top of that, Stevens has planted roots on a Kansas farm — aka the last place on earth that Karev ever pictured himself. And while he may love both the moppets and the rural life, that has to be a big adjustment, one rife with potential for both tension and hilarity.
The Alex & Izzie Hour doesn’t have to be a long-running dramedy, either. Since neither Justin Chambers nor Katherine Heigl is likely to want to reprise their role for multiple seasons (if at all), the spinoff could be a limited series. But as the actors are at the moment free, and their characters’ off-screen reunion left viewers with a feeling of unfinished business, it
has ought needs to happen. Just a little glimpse of the couple’s new beginning could give us, ironically, a happy ending.
What say you? Weigh in on the idea below, and if you have a better spinoff idea, let it rip.
See what Arizona and Callie are up to in New York since they too inexplicably got back together offscreen out of nowhere. Bring Geena Davis’s character back, too. She’s fun.
I personally don’t want an Alex/Izzie spin off. That would be like justifying him leaving the way he did, which was awful. And I’m still mad about it. Also, it sounds boring.
I’d take a Japril + Tom spin off following their adventures in Boston.
And maybe drop in on Jackson and April for a couple of episodes. It could be a miniseries built around checking up on all of the popular couples who reunited after leaving the show.
Just say no.
Sounds like a nightmare to me.
Nah…
Sounds terrible to be honest. That storyline was a back-against-the-wall “happy” ending for Alex scrambled together by the writers after Justin left. I doubt anyone bts wants to revisit that.
I’d much rather have one for Japril that shows how they got back together in Boston & the work they’re both doing for the Foundation to help the underfunded & underrepresented folks.
Nope
It nearly ruined the show for me
That would so awesome to have a spin off.
The spinoff that I will always await It’s Jackson Avery and Kepner. They just had an on screen drama and Romance that I can’t ever shake my mind off it.
Gross. Please do not enable one of the most poorly written exits in the history of exits.
I’m not opposed to this idea at all. I greatly miss Izzie.
I’d love if they would announce a finally season and then give us some “one off episodes” highlighting peeks into past characters current lives. Connect some crazy case of Callie or Arizona’s from years ago back in the bring them back to consult or follow up. Have someone attend some medical conference and have Cristina be a speaker at it. Do a look in on Mer, Jackson, April and Koracik in Boston because of a foundation event. Have a Karev sibling need medical something in Seattle and Alex have to rush out to support them. Stuff like that, rather than entire spin offs and do that through the final season as a way for people to say goodbye.
All for it. I loved both Alex and Izzie
..
Considering how bad the writing has been for seasons, I’ll be glad for no spinoffs whatsoever. Even if Krista Vernoff is no longer showrunner.
i really don’t care what happened to Izzex. I believe that was the possible ending for Alex caracter …. (And for Izzy’s character back in S6), that didn’t envolve him dying in an unknown place …. because Justin simply didn’t came back after the S16 midseason finale … and he doesn’t want to come back…. So …. I really don’t see this happening…. I feel zero interest in this spin-off! I’m much more interested in the characters I have right now on the show!
YES! I would watch a show about Alex and Izzy.
Yes!! Alex and Lizzie should have a spin off! Like they just swiped it out and we were left wondering..curious!
I won’t watch 10 seconds of any show that features Izzy.
i’d love to see an Alex and Izzy spinoff. Just without the Izzy
Make it a sitcom. Bonus points if TR Knight is the wacky neighbor next door who happens to look like George which freaks them out but is always there to lend a hand when Karev can’t figure out why the tractor won’t start or how to milk a goat.