Watch Impeachment Trial Live Stream

The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump isn’t just a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. It’s also a major TV event.

The trial, which commences on Tuesday, Jan. 21, is expected to be carried on all major news networks, as well as PBS and C-SPAN. TVLine will provide a daily live stream of the proceedings.

Per CNN, Day 1 proceedings begin at promptly 12:30 pm ET. Senate leaders are expected to give remarks on the Senate floor, before the trial gavels into session at 1 pm.

That that time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will present his organizing resolution. After it is read aloud, the House managers and the White House defense team will each have an hour to argue their side, before Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offers an amendment. That will be followed by — you guessed it — additional arguments.

The length of Day 1 proceedings will be dictated by how many amendments Schumer brings forth.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 13. The first article charges POTUS with “pressuring Ukraine to assist him in his re-election campaign by damaging Democratic rivals,” according to the New York Times. “The second article charges him with obstruction of Congress for blocking testimony and refusing to provide documents in response to House subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.” He is the third U.S. president to be impeached, following Presidents Andrew Johnson (in 1868) and Bill Clinton (in 1998). No president has ever been convicted.

On Jan. 18, the White House filed a brief on behalf of President Trump. The seven-page document suggested that impeachment was “constitutionally invalid” and a “brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of 2016 election.” The House managers issued a rebuttal which summed up those assertions as “chilling” and “dead wrong.”

Bookmark this page to check in on the impeachment trial at any point in time — and scroll down to discuss the proceedings in Comments.