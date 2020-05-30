TV's Best and Worst Time Jumps

Let’s be honest, we could all use a real-life time jump right about now.

As demonstrated throughout the decades, the TV tradition can be a cure-all for stalled storylines, allowing the audience to bypass an otherwise unwatchable experience, or to shake things up and see how the characters navigate a familiar-yet-altered world.

Of course, we know that time jumps don’t solve every problem. If executed improperly, they can be jarring, not to mention they can reek of desperation. It’s a delicate balance, hence why shows tend to be hesitant about taking such a big risk.

In light of the recent news that Riverdale is plotting a major time jump in its forthcoming fifth season, we thought we’d look back on some of TV’s most memorable jumps, the ones that — for better or worse — we still think about to this day. It’s a list that ranges from classic surprises like Desperate Housewives‘ suburban shake-up to more recent favorites like The 100‘s insane 125-year leap.

Browse Team TVLine’s ranking of 19 pivotal TV time jumps — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which jumps gave you goosebumps? And which leaps would you add to our list?