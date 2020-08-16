The Walking Dead's 25 Greatest Characters of All Time, Ranked

In its 10 seasons and 146 episodes, The Walking Dead has introduced us to as many characters as it has walkers — or at least it can seem that way. But only a choice few have gone on to reach the iconic status of, say, Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes or Danai Gurira’s Michonne. And only a few more have managed to even earn themselves spots on TVLine’s highly-competitive countdown of the AMC drama’s 25 greatest characters of all time.

Which of your favorites made the cut? Though we don’t want to spoil all of the surprises, we will say that the list includes a villain with an affinity for sending folks to Pee-Pee Pants City, a noble protagonist who gave a whole new meaning to the phrase “Death becomes her,” and a certain little ass-kicker with a very big heart.

The Walking Dead's 25 Best Characters, Ranked

Possibly even more interesting (and controversial) than who won a slot in the Top 25 will be who didn’t. Missing in action are some major players, whether because they made too many boneheaded moves to deserve memorialization, because the light they shone was eclipsed by bigger, brighter characters over time, or because they’re just too new. (Sorry, Princess; we do love ya, though!)

Ready to break up the monotony of waiting for Season 10's long-delayed "fauxnale" (which now has an airdate) by meeting our picks for The Walking Dead's 25 greatest characters of all time?