LGBTQ Pride on TV: 30 Moments to Celebrate From the Past Year

For more than 50 years, June has been designated as LGBTQ Pride Month, an opportunity to celebrate all that the queer community has accomplished, while recognizing the struggles that still lie ahead.

And even though the coronavirus pandemic has forced most U.S. cities to cancel their in-person Pride parades and events, TVLine is keeping the tradition alive with a socially distanced look back at 30 of the year’s most triumphant LGBTQ moments on scripted television.

In order to make our list, a show had to have aired sometime in the past calendar year (between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020). And this is by no means a collection of every LGBTQ triumph that TV has given us in the past 365 days. If you think a show or storyline deserves recognition for its positive representation, we want to know!

One more important thing to keep in mind: Because this gallery covers major plot points from 30 different TV shows — everything from Stranger Things and Harley Quinn to Homecoming and Dead to Me — it’s basically a spoiler minefield. If you aren’t caught up on any of your favorite shows, proceed at your own risk.

Browse our gallery of LGBTQ storylines from the past calendar year worth celebrating