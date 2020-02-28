RuPaul's Drag Race: 10 Dramatic Eliminations We're Still Not Over

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to VH1 tonight (8/7c) with a baker’s dozen of fresh-faced queens. Sadly, before the season is over, 12 of them will hear those infamous last words: “Sashay away.”

Eliminations are tough, but they’re also part of the journey. And in many cases, they end up becoming some of the most iconic moments of a given season. To that end, TVLine is looking back at the 10 most outrageous oustings, including the show’s first-ever double elimination, the only disqualification to date, and a controversial All Stars twist that fans are still debating to this day.

For the record, we’re not saying that we disagree with all of these outcomes; eliminations can be both shocking and deserved. Just ask Valentina, who instantly cemented her place in Drag Race herstory with seven little words: “I’d like to keep it on please.”

We’d also like to give a shout-out to BenDeLaCreme for appearing twice on our list. (Is “Elimination Queen” a category? Can that be DeLa’s thing?)

