Read Next: Could Nathan Fillion’s Superman: Legacy Movie Role Further Delay The Rookie Season 6?
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Top Chef: Season 10 Winner Kristen Kish to Replace Padma Lakshmi as Host

Top Chef New Host Padma Lakshmi Replacement
Natalie Engel; Courtesy of Bravo
Share

Onetime Top Chef winner Kristen Kish will be the one telling contestants to pack their knives when the Bravo series returns for Season 21.

Kish, who previously won Season 10 of the reality competition series, will replace Top Chef staple Padma Lakshmi, who stepped down as host in June after 19 seasons. Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will both be back as judges for Season 21, which will be set in Wisconsin.

Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said in a statement on Tuesday. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

In addition to her own Top Chef journey, Kish has substantial hosting experience, having led series like Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (which she co-hosted with Alton Brown), Travel Channel’s 36 Hours (alongside Kyle Martino) and NatGeo’s Restaurants at the End of the World.

Lakshmi announced her plans to depart as Top Chef host on June 2, just days before the show’s Season 20 finale. “I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food,” she wrote in a Twitter statement at the time. “I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for [Hulu’s] Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

What are your initial reactions to Kish as Lakshmi’s successor? Drop ’em in a comment below!

TV Cast Exits 2023
The Most Shocking Cast Exits of 2023 (So Far)
View List
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

24 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I love Kristen! She wasn’t top of mind for me but know that I’m seeing this, it makes so much sense. She’s been great on other shows since Top Chef.

    Reply

  2. She was probably my second choice and my first was a looooong shot. Congratulations Kristen!

    Will Iron Chef replace her or is it done?

    Reply

  3. She’ll be great!! Will miss Parma but this was a great casting choice.

    Reply

  4. Looooove this! She’s so great on her other shows in the host role. She’ll be great.

    Reply

  5. Great choice.

    Reply

  6. She will be a great addition to the Top Chef judges panel. Very smart and a good technical chef. Great personality too!

    Reply

  7. Great choice! Not sure about Wisconsin, unless they will use as home base to explore the Midwest food scene (Twin Cities-Chicago).

    Reply

  8. I will miss Padma! I never miss an episode and have binge watched all the previous seasons. I’m looking forward to season 21.

    Reply

  9. While no one can ever replace Padma, Kristen is a great choice IMO.

    Reply

  10. Excellent choice!

    Reply

  11. Perfect choice

    Reply

  12. Excellent choice! I will miss Padma but glad to see this.

    Reply

  13. Was hoping they wouldn’t go with a prior contestant, but can’t complain about Kristen. Wisconsin, on the other hand… Why do they refuse to come to Philly??

    Reply

    • I have been saying this for years!

      Reply

  14. Kristen was also lots of fun on Fast Foodies! She’ll be a great addition!

    Reply

  15. she will be a wonderful addition to the show. Talented chef, warm personality

    Reply

    • I’m thrilled at this choice. Of course I’m devastated that Padma is leaving. Kristen is a phenomenal chef and will be an amazing host. I also think Wisconsin is a very interesting choice and will provide a lot of inspiration for our chefs on a farm to table type of season…. I bet.

      Reply

    • Warm personality? Well, maybe a step higher than Padma.

      Reply

  16. I could not have loved this casting more than I do! I love her, I love her hosting, and she’s been there, so she knows how the chefs will be feeling. Great casting choice.

    Reply

  17. Padma is a tough act to follow, but I think that Kristen Kish is gonna be fantastic!

    Reply

  18. Kristen Kish is the PERFECT choice to succeed Padma! She has all the right stuff and I can’t wait for the next season.

    Reply

  19. Love Kisch. She did a great show traveling to other countries and going to the source of the foods like natives were doing.

    Reply

  20. Great choice! Loved her on Iron Chef. Do you think that she can convince Alton Brown to be a guest judge since they did Iron Chef together? That would be awesome.

    Reply

  21. I had three hopes for Top Chef host: (1) Kristen Kish. (2) Carla Hall. (3) Gregory Gourdet. Top Chef made the correct choice. She’ll be prefect.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 11, 2023
03:00 AM
How I Met Your FatherMyth of the Zodiac KillerNineteen to Twenty
08:00 PM
MLB All-Star GameAmerica's Got TalentDeadliest Catch
09:00 PM
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad