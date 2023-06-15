Original Wonder Years Alum to Guest-Star in ABC Reboot (Exclusive First Look)

An actress from the original The Wonder Years will soon make her way to ABC’s reimagining of the same name.

Photo: Hulu screenshot

TVLine can reveal that Lindsay Sloane — who played Kevin and Winnie’s high school friend Alice Pedermeir in the original ABC comedy, and whose previous TV credits also include Sabrina the Teenage Witch and 2015’s The Odd Couple — will portray Brad Hitman’s mother Judy in an upcoming Season 2 episode.

We also have an exclusive first look at Sloane as Judy, which you can check out in the photos below.

The installment, titled “Blockbusting” and set to air Wednesday, June 28 at 9/8c, will see Bill and Lillian contemplate moving into the first integrated neighborhood in Montgomery. Meanwhile, Dean develops a crush on Brad’s mom during a sleepover at their house.

In the original Wonder Years, Alice was known for her annoying voice — a memorable trait that Sloane admitted was her idea. “I made the choice to be whiny and be a version of myself if I were mad,” the actress previously told TVLine. “It was the first time in an audition that I was confused, because I wasn’t trying to be funny, but what was happening was funny. I started to realize that the crazier I am, the funnier it is to people.”

Additional TV credits for Sloane include Grosse Pointe, The League, Weeds, My So-Called Life, That ‘70s Show, How I Met Your Mother, Kings of Con and Children’s Hospital. On the film side, she played Big Red in Bring It On and also appeared in Horrible Bosses (and its sequel), The Other Guys and She’s Out of My League.