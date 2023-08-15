The View Season 27 Shocker: No One’s Leaving!

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The View is switching things up this fall… by not switching things up at all.
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will all return for Season 27, which kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 5, on ABC.
“This combination of co-hosts is very special,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement to our sister site Variety. “They are having fun at the table, but they also are talking about important issues, reacting to breaking news in real time and having tough conversations. They have terrific chemistry, and everyone in our audience can find a perspective to connect with. Now we are heading into a presidential election cycle, when The View is historically at its strongest, and I’m very excited for what’s to come in Season 27.”
The View sticking with the same six hosts comes as something of a surprise — if only because the series rarely goes a season without someone forfeiting their seat at the Hot Topics table. The past decade has seen the departures of Roșie O’Donnell, Nicole Wallace, Roșie Perez, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman. Behar and Haines also left and returned in that time.
Griffin, the former communications director for President Trump, and Navarro, a longtime contributor to The View, were both added as permanent hosts ahead of Season 26.
Are you a fan of the current six hosts? Happy to see that they’re all returning? Sound off in Comments.
