Sweet Magnolias Recasts Key Role

Kids, they change so much from day to day: Sweet Magnolias has recast the role of Maddie Townsend and Bill Townsend’s daughter in the upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend Courtesy of Netflix

Ella Grace Helton (United We Fall) will take over for Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend, the young child of Joanna Garcia Swisher and Chris Klein’s divorced characters. Tarantino — who recurred for the first two seasons — had to exit the Netflix drama due to scheduling conflicts and can next be seen in the Apple TV+ limited series Lady In the Lake, starring Natalie Portman.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ book series, Sweet Magnolias follows three childhood best friends — Swisher (Reba) as recent divorcée Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva) as chef/restaurateur Dana Sue Sullivan and Heather Headley (Chicago Med) as attorney Helen Decatur — who realize their shared dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

The series also stars Justin Bruening as ex-baseball player pro Cal Maddox, Logan Allen as Maddie’s younger son Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Maddie’s older son Ty Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Dana Sue’s daughter Annie Sullivan, Brandon Quinn as Dana Sue’s on-again husband Ronnie Sullivan, Dion Johnstone as sous chef Erik Whitley, Chris Medlin as Sullivan’s employee Isaac Downey and Jamie Lynn Spears as Bill’s former mistress Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Season 3 premieres Thursday, July 20, with all 10 episodes. View first-look photos from the upcoming installments here.