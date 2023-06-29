Squid Game Season 2: Sweet Home Duo, Iz*One Alum and 5 Others Join Cast

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Season 2 of Squid Game now has all of its players.
Netflix on Wednesday revealed eight final additions to the hit South Korean thriller’s long-awaited sophomore run, which as previously reported is bringing back Lee Jung-jae (as protagonist Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as the Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-ho, the cop who posed as a guard to find his brother) and Gong Yoo (as the game’s recruiter).
Joining those returnees as well as newcomers Yim Si-Wan, Hang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun (who were all announced at this month’s Tudum event) are:
Earlier this week, as seen in the photo directly above, cast members and showrunners gathered for a first table for Season 2, which will begin production later this year.
Hwang, who won an Emmy for directing Season 1's "Red Light, Green Light" episode, will again direct all Season 2 episodes.
I don’t know who any of these folks are, but I’m sure they’re going to be wonderful additions. The people behind the show did a wonderful job with casting for season one and I’m excited to see what happens next.