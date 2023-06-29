Squid Game Season 2: Sweet Home Duo, Iz*One Alum and 5 Others Join Cast

Season 2 of Squid Game now has all of its players.

Netflix on Wednesday revealed eight final additions to the hit South Korean thriller’s long-awaited sophomore run, which as previously reported is bringing back Lee Jung-jae (as protagonist Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as the Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-ho, the cop who posed as a guard to find his brother) and Gong Yoo (as the game’s recruiter).

Joining those returnees as well as newcomers Yim Si-Wan, Hang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun (who were all announced at this month’s Tudum event) are:

Park Gyu-young, from Netflix's Sweet Home and the streamer's upcoming Celebrity series

Jo Yu-ri, a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One

Theater and musical vet Kang Ae-sim

Lee David (who had a supporting role in Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's film The Fortress)

Lee Jin-uk, from Sweet Home and one of Hwang's biggest films, Miss Granny

Singer Choi Seung-hyun, whose acting credits include Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment

Roh Jae-won, a relative newcomer whose film credits include Missing Yoon and Ditto

Won Ji-an, from Season 1 of the Netflix series D.P.

First row left to right: LEE JUNG-JAE, LEE BYUNG-HUN, YIM SI-WAN, KANG HA-NEUL Second row left to right: PARK GYU-YOUNG, PARK SUNG-HOON, JO YU-RI, WI HA-JUN Third row left to right: YANG DONG-GEUN, KANG AE-SIM, LEE DAVID, LEE JIN-UK Netflix

Earlier this week, as seen in the photo directly above, cast members and showrunners gathered for a first table for Season 2, which will begin production later this year.

Hwang, who won an Emmy for directing Season 1’s “Red Light, Green Light” episode, will again direct all Season 2 episodes.

