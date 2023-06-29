Read Next: V.C. Andrews’ Dawn Star Brec Bassinger Confesses Childhood Crush on TV Dad Jesse Metcalfe: ‘I Was Obsessed With Him’
Squid Game Season 2: Sweet Home Duo, Iz*One Alum and 5 Others Join Cast

Squid Game Season 2 Cast
L to R: Choi Seung-hyun, Lee Jin-uk, Won Ji-an, Park Gyu-young, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Jo Yu-ri and Roh Jae-won
Courtesy of Netflix
Season 2 of Squid Game now has all of its players.

Netflix on Wednesday revealed eight final additions to the hit South Korean thriller’s long-awaited sophomore run, which as previously reported is bringing back Lee Jung-jae (as protagonist Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as the Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-ho, the cop who posed as a guard to find his brother) and Gong Yoo (as the game’s recruiter).

Joining those returnees as well as newcomers Yim Si-Wan, Hang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Yang Dong-Geun (who were all announced at this month’s Tudum event) are:

  • Park Gyu-young, from Netflix’s Sweet Home and the streamer’s upcoming Celebrity series
  • Jo Yu-ri, a former member of the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One
  • Theater and musical vet Kang Ae-sim
  • Lee David (who had a supporting role in Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s film The Fortress)
  • Lee Jin-uk, from Sweet Home and one of Hwang’s biggest films, Miss Granny
  • Singer Choi Seung-hyun, whose acting credits include Tazza: The Hidden Card and Commitment
  • Roh Jae-won, a relative newcomer whose film credits include Missing Yoon and Ditto
  • Won Ji-an, from Season 1 of the Netflix series D.P.
Squid Game Season 2 Cast
First row left to right: LEE JUNG-JAE, LEE BYUNG-HUN, YIM SI-WAN, KANG HA-NEUL Second row left to right: PARK GYU-YOUNG, PARK SUNG-HOON, JO YU-RI, WI HA-JUN Third row left to right: YANG DONG-GEUN, KANG AE-SIM, LEE DAVID, LEE JIN-UKNetflix

Earlier this week, as seen in the photo directly above, cast members and showrunners gathered for a first table for Season 2, which will begin production later this year.

Hwang, who won an Emmy for directing Season 1’s “Red Light, Green Light” episode, will again direct all Season 2 episodes.

Want scoop on Squid Game, or for any other Netflix show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
1 Comment

  1. I don’t know who any of these folks are, but I’m sure they’re going to be wonderful additions. The people behind the show did a wonderful job with casting for season one and I’m excited to see what happens next.

