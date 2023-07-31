Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, Blac Chyna and a Chrisley Among Season 2 Recruits

Tom “I Put the Sandoval in #Scandoval” Sandoval is among the 14 celebs who will brave Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when the Fox competition series kicks off Season 2 on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c.

Also being put to the test in Season 2 are model/actress Blac Chyna, singer/Dancing With the Stars alum JoJo Siwa, reality-TV vet Savannah Chrisley, former NFL star Dez Bryant, TV personality and contractor Tyler Cameron, Beverly Hills, 90210 grad Brian Austin Green, 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist speed skater Erin Jackson, Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller, reality-TV vet Jack Osbourne, Sharknado icon Tara Reid*, “award-winning Instagram influencer” Kelly Rizzo and The Bachelor Season 21’s own Nick Viall.

If you’re sensing a “cold” theme with the casting of, say, Jackson and Miller, it’s because the Special Forces Season 2 recruits will be faced with “the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture.”

In that brisk climate, the 14 celebs will face an “ice breaker” (chortle!) drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake and find their body temperatures plummeting to near-hypothermic levels. They will also attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4,700-ft. snowcapped mountain peak, and an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.

The demanding aforementioned training exercises (plus many others) will be led by elite team of ex-special forces operatives — Season 1 Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox, plus new addition Jovon “Q” Quarles.

*Speaking of Tara Reid, it is never a bad time to revisit our Sharknado 2 Comic-Con video chat with her and Ian Ziering: