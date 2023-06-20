Solar Opposites Recast: Dan Stevens Replacing Fired Justin Roiland as Korvo in Season 4 — First Look

Five months after Hulu cut ties with Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland, the streamer has tapped Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey, Legion) to take his place as the voice of Korvo.

Roiland was dropped by Hulu earlier this year after being charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit — all connected to an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020 with an unidentified woman. Despite being cleared of those charges in March, Roiland will not return to the show.

Solar Opposites kicks off its 11-episode fourth season on August 14, followed by a Valentine’s Day special slated for 2024. The series has already been renewed for Season 5.

For the uninitiated, Solar Opposites “centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome,” per the official synopsis. “Korvo and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry and Jesse love TV, junk food and fun stuff.”

The show’s otherworldly voice cast also includes Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, Thomas Middleditch as Terry and Mary Mack as Jesse.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look (er, listen) at Stevens as Korvo, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the recast below.