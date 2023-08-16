Sasheer Zamata Confirms WandaVision Spinoff Role, Says ‘It’s Different From What People Expect’

The mystery surrounding which witch Sasheer Zamata will be playing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos has been solved.

The SNL alum-turned-Home Economics star confirmed to Mashable that she will be taking on the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale in Disney+’s forthcoming WandaVision spinoff.

“I definitely did as much research as I could,” she said of preparing for her Coven of Chaos character, who was first introduced in 1972 via Marvel’s Man-Thing comic books. “But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos centers Kathryn Hahn’s titular Wiccan, who showed up in WandaVision as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor “Agnes.” A powerful witch from the 17th century, Agnes revealed her true identity as Agatha Harkness in the original song “Agatha All Along.” In the series finale, she tried to absorb Wanda’s magic and lost, and was subsequently trapped indefinitely in Westview in her Agnes persona.

The Coven of Chaos ensemble also includes Emma Caulfield Ford (reprising her WandaVision role of Dottie), Debra Jo Rupp (reprising her WandaVision role of Mrs. Hart), Patti LuPone (as Lilia Calderu), The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza, Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke and Raising Dion‘s Ali Ahn.

“[Shooting Coven of Chaos] was so magical and ethereal,” Zamata enthused. “It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me.”