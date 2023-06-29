Riverdale: Skeet Ulrich Won’t Return as F.P. in Final Season, Co-Star Says

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Bad news, Riverdale fans: Jughead won’t be getting a family reunion in the final season.
Skeet Ulrich, who played Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones on the CW drama for five seasons, will not be returning to reprise his role in Season 7, co-star Madchen Amick tells Decider. “He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back. But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]’s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn’t happen.” (TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.)
Amick plays Betty’s mother Alice, who had a on-again, off-again flirtation with Ulrich’s F.P. in Riverdale‘s early seasons. But anyone rooting for a #Falice reunion will be disappointed, Amick says: “We have to close the book on that… #Falice fans are left wanting something that just never happened.”
Ulrich debuted as F.P. in Riverdale‘s freshman season, becoming a series regular in Season 2. F.P. was Jughead’s sole parent for most of his Riverdale run; Gina Gershon briefly guest-starred in Season 3 as Jughead’s absentee mom Gladys. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, saying that “it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.” The actor later admitted, though, that he “got bored creatively” during his time on the series.
F.P. said goodbye in Season 5’s third episode, leaving town to return to Toledo with Jughead’s sister Jellybean. Riverdale‘s final season is currently airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.
Are you bummed that F.P. won’t make a return to Riverdale? And how are you liking the final season so far? Grab a booth in the comments and share your thoughts.
Bummed no Skeet but loving this final season. Might end up being my favorite and maybe what the show should’ve been all along. Since the bomb/Rivervale storyline and they just went all out, I’ve been really digging the show. And the way KJ delivers all the retro slang is gold. I do hope they figure out they are in the wrong time sometime soon and make their way back to the present before the end.
Tabitha, in her capacity of the guardian angel of Riverdale, is suppsoed to be handling their return (at the cost of the gang forgetting their lives in the 21st Century while they’re stuck in the ’50s). Even with a handful of episodes left, it still feels like they’re cutting it close.
Going back to the present isn’t happening. In the same article the quote comes from, she says they never leave the 50’s.
She also said there’s different dimensions. These aren’t the same characters as the ones from the original timeline and universe.
Very bummed!
“Flirtation” they literally lived together in a relationship.
I like Ulrich as an actor, but I haven’t given his character a second thought since he left. For me, Riverdale is (and should be) only about the teens. The adults/parents are strictly supporting cast. I’m actually sort of glad to not have an episode devoted to F.P. (if that’s actually the case). Assuming we’re out of the ’50s universe by the finale, F.P. is still in the show’s past. I don’t need closure there.