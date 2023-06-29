Riverdale: Skeet Ulrich Won’t Return as F.P. in Final Season, Co-Star Says

Bad news, Riverdale fans: Jughead won’t be getting a family reunion in the final season.

Skeet Ulrich, who played Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones on the CW drama for five seasons, will not be returning to reprise his role in Season 7, co-star Madchen Amick tells Decider. “He was invited back, and the plan was he was going to come back. But then it fell through… I think that was Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa]’s intention, to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn’t happen.” (TVLine has reached out to The CW for confirmation.)

Amick plays Betty’s mother Alice, who had a on-again, off-again flirtation with Ulrich’s F.P. in Riverdale‘s early seasons. But anyone rooting for a #Falice reunion will be disappointed, Amick says: “We have to close the book on that… #Falice fans are left wanting something that just never happened.”

Ulrich debuted as F.P. in Riverdale‘s freshman season, becoming a series regular in Season 2. F.P. was Jughead’s sole parent for most of his Riverdale run; Gina Gershon briefly guest-starred in Season 3 as Jughead’s absentee mom Gladys. Ulrich announced his departure midway through Season 4, saying that “it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.” The actor later admitted, though, that he “got bored creatively” during his time on the series.

F.P. said goodbye in Season 5’s third episode, leaving town to return to Toledo with Jughead’s sister Jellybean. Riverdale‘s final season is currently airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

