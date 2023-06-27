Rachel Brosnahan Crowned New Lois Lane: Watch Her React to Initial Casting Buzz Last Month

Rachel Brosnahan is picking up Lois Lane’s reporter hat.

As announced on Tuesday, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will play the iconic DC Comics journalist opposite David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s forthcoming film Superman: Legacy.

Before the casting was even announced, Brosnahan responded to the rumors that she was in the running for the coveted role during a May 15 appearance on The View.

“It would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress. I would jump at the chance if it arose,” the actress said. (Watch the clip above, helpfully cued up to the aforementioned moment.)

Brosnahan’s reaction on Instagram to the official announcement was more emoji-filled: “🦅…✈️…🤯🫠🤓🙃🫢😵😯🤯”

As the famed Daily Planet reporter, Brosnahan steps into a character previously portrayed by Margot Kidder (Superman I through IV), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns) and Amy Adams (Man of Steel) on the big screen, and by Noel Neill (Adventures of Superman), Phyllis Coates (Adventures of Superman), Teri Hatcher (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Erica Durance (Smallville) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) on TV.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the other actors who screen-tested for the movie, which is slated for a July 11, 2025 release, include Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Tom Brittney (Grantchester), Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton). The film is expected to launch DC’s rebooted universe under new studio bosses, Gunn and Peter Safran.

What do you think of Brosnahan’s casting and her reaction? Hit the comments with your thoughts!