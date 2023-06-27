Rachel Brosnahan Crowned New Lois Lane: Watch Her React to Initial Casting Buzz Last Month

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Rachel Brosnahan is picking up Lois Lane’s reporter hat.
As announced on Tuesday, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will play the iconic DC Comics journalist opposite David Corenswet’s Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s forthcoming film Superman: Legacy.
Before the casting was even announced, Brosnahan responded to the rumors that she was in the running for the coveted role during a May 15 appearance on The View.
“It would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress. I would jump at the chance if it arose,” the actress said. (Watch the clip above, helpfully cued up to the aforementioned moment.)
Brosnahan’s reaction on Instagram to the official announcement was more emoji-filled: “🦅…✈️…🤯🫠🤓🙃🫢😵😯🤯”
As the famed Daily Planet reporter, Brosnahan steps into a character previously portrayed by Margot Kidder (Superman I through IV), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns) and Amy Adams (Man of Steel) on the big screen, and by Noel Neill (Adventures of Superman), Phyllis Coates (Adventures of Superman), Teri Hatcher (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Erica Durance (Smallville) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois) on TV.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the other actors who screen-tested for the movie, which is slated for a July 11, 2025 release, include Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Tom Brittney (Grantchester), Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton). The film is expected to launch DC’s rebooted universe under new studio bosses, Gunn and Peter Safran.
What do you think of Brosnahan’s casting and her reaction? Hit the comments with your thoughts!
Not that familiar with David Corenswet (though he does look like a young Clark Kent)… but Rachel Brosnahan as Lois is spot on casting!
Lets be honest: Midge Maisel is basically a souped up version of Lois Lane. Career focused, intrepid, and quick witted. She was my first choice (this despite an epic crush on Mackey).
Nice news but maybe they should have saved this for sdcc.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Warner Bros and MAX don’t pull out of attendance before the con actually happens. This may be a sign they plan to, or that they’re not planning any promotion for anything that’s not in the can. They’re all likely going to be on strike before long anyway. We don’t even know if this film will make it’s release date.
Rachel is a great talent. Looking forward to seeing her in the role.
I love Nicholas Hoult but I can’t picture him being Superman.
There has been a rumour that the Gunn movies will never get made, along with the Harry Potter TV series, and it’s all a ploy by the higher ups to increase the DC and HP value to sell them off. Like what Marvel did decades ago.
And this rumor is coming from where? Youtube or facebook? Home of the FAMOUSLY honest nerds. 😂 Did they have “trusted sources” confirm?
I don’t remember Marvel announcing a slate of films before selling off IPs to avoid bankruptcy in ’96. You should really cite sources.
Such an AMAZING choice for Lois!!! So excited!
james gunn has completed lost it. what issue did he have with Henry as superman. i will not watch a gunn movie ever again. justice league could have been a franchaise boom for DC like avengers was for marvel. he blew it.