Entertainment Tonight‘s Matt Cohen Exits Amid Wave of Layoffs — Who Else Is Leaving?

Entertainment Tonight has parted ways with weekend anchor Matt Cohen, The Wrap reports.

ET has also reportedly let go of on-air correspondent Will Marfuggi amid a spate of layoffs that encompassed the syndicated show and ET Online.

An ET rep declined to confirm the names of those laid off. A source at the newsmagazine, meanwhile, stresses that the cuts affected less than 10 percent of the brand’s overall staff.

Cohen, who co-anchors the weekend edition alongside Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier, has been with ET since 2019. In addition to weekend duties, he also appeared as a correspondent on the weekday show.

Will Marfuggi

Marfuggi, who previously worked for E! News, joined ET as a correspondent in September 2022.

It is unclear when Cohen and Marfuggi will make their final on-air appearances.

Prior to ET, Cohen played Dr. Griffin Munro on the ABC soap General Hospital. His big break came in 2005, when he was cast as Aiden Dennison on the TeenNick drama South of Nowhere. He later went on to appear in myriad roles on The CW’s Supernatural (including a young John Winchester and the archangel Michael), and recurred on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder.

