Yellowstone Regular Saddles Up for 1883 Spinoff Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Yellowstone hasn’t even ended yet, and already, one series regular has lined up his next gig within the franchise: Mo Brings Plenty, aka Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo on the Paramount Network hit, has been added to the cast of Paramount+’s 1883 offshoot, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

In Season 1 of the anthology series, which will focus on a different frontier hero each go-round, the actor will play Minco Dodge, a Choctaw Native American who is friends with David Oyelowo’s title character, the first Black Deputy US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

bass reeves casting

Also added to the ensemble, Paramount+ announced Tuesday, are veteran actress Dale Dickey (Breaking Bad) as the seen-it-all Widow Dolliver, Tosin Morohunfola (Run the World) as “Jackrabbit” Cole, a Union soldier-turned-prisoner who rides with Bass, and Margot Bingham (The Walking Dead) as Sara Jumper, a Black Seminole Native American to whom Bass will ultimately owe a huge debt of thanks.

The drama, created by Ray Donovan vet Chad Feehan, who also serves as showrunner, “will bring the legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West to life,” per its official logline. “Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Other members of the Season 1 cast include Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid and Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us‘ tweenage Randall). The series marks the fourth offshoot of Yellowstone, which is currently slated to return for the end of its five-season run in November. Read the questions that still need to be answered here.

6 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I think in the interest of Diversity and Inclusion Bass Reeves should be played by an Inuit woman, a grossly neglected ethnic group in the world of entertainment.

    Reply

  2. They’re just gonna beat this universe to death, huh?

    Reply

  3. Whatever the reason, I liked both 1883 and 1923 but just can’t get into the mothership, Yellowstone. As sad some of the story lines were.

    It would be nice to find out what happened to some of the other characters in the original 1883 series that weren’t part of the Dutton family but this 1883 follow up series sounds interesting.

    Reply

  4. Cool analysis.

    Reply

  5. The Last of Us is the best series this year.

    Reply

  6. Can’t wait!!

    Reply
