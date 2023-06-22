Read Next: Missing Titan Submarine Suffered ‘Catastrophic Implosion’; 5 Passengers Have ‘Sadly Been Lost’
La Brea’s Wildest Twist Yet? Here’s the Truth About That Mysterious Season 3 Cast Addition (Exclusive)

La Brea Emily Wiseman Season 3 Cast
Courtesy of NBC; inset furnished by NBC
Some La Brea fans nearly lost their sh… earlings when a BTS photo suggested a major recast for Season 3 the NBC sci-fi drama. But here is what we actually know about series newcomer Emily Wiseman.

Fans who follow the cast on social media got to speculating about a possible Eve recast in early June, when Eoin Macken, who plays Gavin, shared on Instagram a photo of him with Wiseman — who does not look dissimilar to series lead Natalie Zea! — and TV daughter Zyra Gorecki (Izzy), huddled inside a vehicle and looking very much like a close-knit fam.

When a follower asked in a reply about Eve/Zea’s apparent doppelgänger, Macken teased, “oh just wait and see…it’s gonna be….🫠😇😂.”

Fueling the recast theory were rumblings that Zea did not trek to Australia for Season 3, though the NBC series films in both the Land Down Under and Los Angeles.

Well, TVLine can now confirm that Wiseman is a recurring guest star for Season 3, which will span at least six episodes and is penciled in for a midseason/Q1 2024 bow on NBC. We can also report that Wiseman is not an Eve recast, though viewers will have to “wait and see” who she is playing.

American-born but raised in both Australia and South Africa, Wiseman’s previous TV credits include on Nine Network’s remake of Seachange, and Stan’s The Gloaming and Eden.

Watch scoop on La Brea, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
2 Comments

  1. Summer 2024? I thought there was a chance it might go earlier to fall due to the strike, but it might go later? Like after Olympics or something?

    Reply

    • Updated! (Miscommunication.)

      Reply
