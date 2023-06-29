Kevin Bacon to Headline Amazon Horror Series The Bondsman

Kevin Bacon has found his next leading role.

The City on a Hill alum is set to star in the Prime Video horror series The Bondsman, our sister site Deadline reports.

Amazon has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the Blumhouse Television production, which casts Bacon as Hub Halloran, “a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist,” according to the official logline.

The series hails from creator Grainger David (The Chair). Erik Oleson (Carnival Row) will serve as showrunner.

Bacon is no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in the OG Friday the 13th. More recently, he headlined Blumhouse’s 2022 horror flick They/Them for Peacock. He also led Fox’s serial-killer drama The Following, which ran for three seasons and ended in 2015.

He recently wrapped a three-season run as FBI agent Jackie Rohr Showtime’s above-mentioned City on a Hill, and previously starred in Prime Video’s I Love Dick.

Will you sample The Bondsman upon its eventual Prime Video debut? Sound off in Comments.