Read Next: Die Hard in a Courthouse? And Judge Naturi Naughton Is John McClane?! Watch Trailer for BET+’s Call Her King
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

TVLine Items: Kelly Rowland Schools grown-ish, Bird Box 2 Trailer and More

Kelly Rowland Grownish
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Kelly Rowland attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for amfAR)
Share

Kelly Rowland has something to teach the students of grown-ish.

The singer/actress will recur on the Freeform comedy’s upcoming sixth and final season as Edie, a tenured professor who is the head of Cal U’s psychology department, it was announced as part of the show’s ATX TV Festival panel on Saturday. Rowland makes her debut in Episode 6.

Additionally, rapper Latto will appear in multiple episodes as Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client, while R&B artist Omarion and rapper NLE Choppa will guest-star as themselves.

Season 6A premieres Wednesday, June 28 at 10/9c, with the second half of the show’s swan song airing in 2024.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) will voice the villain Molecule Man in Season 2 of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel.

* The game show Person, Place or Thing, hosted by actress Melissa Peterman (Reba), will air this fall on Fox Television Stations after a four-week test run last summer, Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the movie The Out-Laws, starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, and premiering Friday, July 7:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the original movie sequel Bird Box Barcelona, which will release Friday, July 14:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 07, 2023
03:00 AM
ArnoldAvatar: The Way of WaterThe ClearingSomewhere BoyThe Ultimatum: Queer Love
08:00 PM
The Real Housewives of Orange County
09:00 PM
Burden of ProofRiverdaleVanderpump Rules
10:00 PM
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Gaga Corp & Goodfellas Post Fresh Deals On Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Cannes Title ‘Monster’
Gaga Corp & Goodfellas Post Fresh Deals On Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Cannes Title ‘Monster’
PGA Tour’s Shocking Reversal Shows the Irresistible Power of Money
PGA Tour’s Shocking Reversal Shows the Irresistible Power of Money
Christopher Nolan Wrote ‘Oppenheimer’ Script in First Person as Oppenheimer: ‘I Don’t Know If Anyone’s Ever Done It Before’
Christopher Nolan Wrote ‘Oppenheimer’ Script in First Person as Oppenheimer: ‘I Don’t Know If Anyone’s Ever Done It Before’
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny Among Spotify’s Songs of Summer Predictions (EXCLUSIVE)
Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny Among Spotify’s Songs of Summer Predictions (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad