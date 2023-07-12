Grantchester Shocker: Tom Brittney to Exit Series — Find Out When

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Will motorcycle-loving vicar Will Davenport get to ride off into the sunset…?
PBS has announced that Season 9 of Grantchester, which is currently filming across the pond, will be the last for leading man Tom Brittney.
In turn, the Masterpiece mystery — which just aired its Season 8 premiere (read recap) and co-stars Robson Green as detective Geordie Keating — has cast English actor Rishi Nair as Will’s successor, Alphy Kotteram. The new vicar will be Nair’s breakout role in America; he’s best known for the long-running British soap Hollyoaks.
“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years,” Brittney said in a statement. “I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”
While PBS hasn’t confirmed how many Season 9 episodes Brittney will appear in, if history repeats itself, he could receive a two-part sendoff and share scenes with Nair. Will made his first appearance in 2019’s Season 4 premiere, crossing paths with Grantchester’s original crime-solving vicar, Sidney Chambers (played by James Norton), at a talk on religion’s role in the civil rights struggle given by a visiting Black reverend from Alabama. At the end of the second hour, Sidney decided to leave for America with the reverend’s daughter, with whom he’d fallen in love. Will officially rode into town in the season’s third episode, and was reluctantly roped into assisting with Geordie’s latest case in the next installment.
As seen in Sunday’s Season 8 premiere, Will has finally found happiness with his new wife, atheist Bonnie, who happens to be Geordie’s niece-in-law. Yet, having grown up with an abusive father he could never please, Will remains worried about the kind of dad he’ll be to her 7-year-old son and their baby on the way. In the closing moment of the premiere, a stressed Will sped off on his motorcycle to clear his mind on the winding country road, and struck a man who ran into the street. In this coming Sunday’s episode, he’ll be accused of causing death by reckless driving. Whether or not Geordie can prove his innocence, the tragedy threatens to send Will spiraling.
Grantchester fans may now wonder what Brittney’s exit could mean for Green, who has starred in the series since its debut and admitted he considered leaving the show when Norton did. In the Season 8 opener, Geordie’s boss told him he’d be eligible for early retirement at summer’s end — and that he expects him to take it even though Geordie feels he has more to give.
How do you hope Will’s story ends? And would you like to see Geordie retire (and perhaps finally take that family trip to America to visit Sidney)? Or is it only Grantchester if Alphy assists detective Keating? Join the congregation in the comments to share your thoughts.Want scoop on Grantchester, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
Hopefully, they won’t pull a Matthew (killing him off!!)
That’s a Downton Abbey reference for all you PBS lovers!!! LOL!
I doubt it! I don’t think the writers are so mean/stupid. Sydney essentially got his happily ever after when he left the show. I could see Will leaving the priesthood to focus on just being a father/husband. I think that would be the most meaningful thing for his character. He’s always been in search of true family and faith in himself after his struggles with his own family of origin/self doubt b/c of his father, just like Sydney was always in search of love, adventure, and meaning in life after the trauma of war. It’d be a real jerk move to not give Will the same kind of finale.
*Sidney. Sorry, brain shorted out there for a second and I’m so used to spelling it the other way.
Makes sense. He was a finalist for the Superman role, he probably wants to explore his other options while he still has the buzz. Hard to believe the shows been on that long.
I’ll miss him, but just as I was willing to give him a shot after Sydney left (still hoping he visits someday!!) I will give the new fella a fair shake as well.
I’ll be really sad if Geordie goes as well, but it’ll be the same thing… I just adore this show and as long as the writers have more stories to tell I’ll keep watching.
Long-running Brit series can take some real turns when it comes to casting turnover. A reader of the book series who takes up this show in its latest seasons is going to be confused!
I just hope he finds some peace. These vicars certainly have a lot of personal angst.
Geordie is my favorite character on the show, so I selfishly hope he does not leave. Find some way to have his bitter boss leave instead.
According to Deadline Geordie (Robson Green) is looking forward to working with the new vicar played by Rishi Nair. I can’t see Green leaving as well as that would cut out the majority of the show.
I hope so too, but at the same time Geordie has grown SO much since season one, his character feels so fully realized and resolved at this point. I’ll be happy if he stays as long as possible, but character growth is such a big part of this show, I’ll be willing to let him ride off happy.
I can see the boss leaving way before Geordie because he truly doesn’t add a single thing to the show.
I sorely missed James Norton and will equally miss Tom Brittney. While I am sure that Rishy Nair will be equally as effective in his new character’s role, I definitely think losing Robson Green might be too much for viewers to handle at this time. Hopefully he’ll stick around for at least one more season.
How will Will exit? One would think at this point that it would be a crisis of conscious over the accidental killing of the man he struck with his motorcycle.
I really don’t want gordie to leave. I hate to see will leave but I’m ok with a new vicar
I refused to watch Grantchester after James left the part of Sidney. Ridiculous scene & reason to dump James, a class actor & perfect for Sidney.
I never watched Grantchester after that. Tom is an OK guy, but not Sidney by a long shot. Now, more foolish drama & more changes. Robson should get out while he can. Supburb buddy of Sidney was NEVER duplicated by his friendship with Tom.
Daughter askes me, ” Is this a soap opera or what?”
Quality has exited. So should the program.
James quit the show to pursue other acting opportunities, just like Tom is now. So you cannot blame the show. Was not their decision either time
They didn’t “dump” him, he left. And if you never watched the show after that, you can’t comment on Will.
And Sidney’s exit was perfect for the character. He found true love and adventure; he’d never really wanted to stay in Grantchester forever. He he was a romantic guy and he got his HEA.
You also maybe should consider learning the difference between characters and actors. You keep referring to them interchangeably and commenting on the actors’ friendships, which I don’t think you know anything about.
I still miss James Norton. Tom just isn’t as good an actor IMO. Looking forward to the change.