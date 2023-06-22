Grant Gustin and Lucy Hale to Star in Freevee Movie Puppy Love — First Look

Read Next: Retta-Starring Mystery Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC
How’s this for a change of pace? Fresh off his nine-season run as The Flash‘s titular speedster, Grant Gustin will star opposite Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars, Katy Keene) in the Freevee original movie Puppy Love.

Premiering later this summer on Amazon’s ad-supported streaming platform (exact date TBD), Puppy Love centers on wild-child Nicole (Hale) and the socially anxious Max (Gustin). “After a disastrous first date, Nicole and Max vow to lose each other’s numbers until they learn that their dogs have found a love match, and now puppies are on the way,” according to the official logline. “The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves.” Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), Michael Hitchcock (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Nore Davis (Dickinson) co-star.

In addition to streaming on Freevee, Puppy Love will be available to rent or own digitally on day of release.

Gustin recently wrapped a nine-season, 184-episode run on The CW’s The Flash. Additional credits include Glee and 90210, and the 2022 Netflix movie Rescued by Ruby.

Hale most recently headlined The CW’s Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. Prior to that, she starred in fellow short-lived CW drama Life Sentence. She is best known for her starring role as Aria Montgomery on the long-running Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars.

Scroll down to see photos of Gustin, Hale and their canine costars, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching Puppy Love once it arrives on Freevee.

  1. Sounds a bit cheesy in the best ways but I was also really pleasantly surprised by Rescued by Ruby, so Grant + dog gets an automatic viewing :)

    Reply

  2. That picture of grant is so ridiculous, like what is he even doing with his eyes

    Reply

    • See, and I was gonna say that it was a really great picture! Hehe… I was mostly focused on his hair though. I like some mussed hair. To answer the question though… squinting?

      Reply

  3. Grant is so lucky with sultry and BEAUTIFUL Lucy!

    Reply

  4. I’ll be watching for Jane Seymour.

    Reply
