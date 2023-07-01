Max’s Dune Prequel Series Adds Olivia Williams, in One of Two Recasts

Olivia Williams (let’s go with the excellent Counterpart) and Jodhi May (The Witcher, Gentleman Jack) have boarded Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood prequel series, both as recasts.

Photo by Ruth Crafer

Williams will replace Shirley Henderson (Tom Jones, voice of Babu Frik) in the role of Tula Harkonnen, our sister site Deadline reports, while May will take over for Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) as Empress Natalya, a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrin.

Varma vacated her role due to scheduling conflicts that arose amid continued production delays; the reason for Henderson’s exit, announced in February in the wake of larger creative changes, remains unclear.

Ordered to series way, way back in June 2019 — before the streamer fka HBO Max even had a name! — Dune: The Sisterhood is intended to act as a companion series to the Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women.

Dune: Part One premiered in theaters October 2021, while Dune: Part Two is set to be released on Nov. 17 (and has a first trailer floating around out there).

Previously announced, unchanged castings include Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, who like Tula has “risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit”: Travis Fimmel (Vikings) as Desmond Hart, a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past; and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (History’s Knightfall), Shalom Brune-Franklin (HBO Max’s The Tourist), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Chloe Lea (Foundation) and Faoileann Cunningham (The Northman).