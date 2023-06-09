TVLine Items: Cruel Intentions Exit, Marvel’s Ironheart Casts Mom and More

Laura Benanti will no longer have to deal with Cruel Intentions.

The stage and TV actress (HBO Max’s Gossip Girl revival, Younger) was set to recur in the Amazon series, but has now exited due to a scheduling conflict, our sister site Variety reports.

The adaptation — which could stream on Prime Video or Freevee — follows “two ruthless step-siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States,” per the official description. Benanti was supposed to play the mother of Caroline (First Kill‘s Sarah Catherine Hook).

The main cast includes original film star Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Chadwick, Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien, Brooke Lena Johnson (YOU) as Beatrice, Sara Silva (The Boys) as CeCe, John Harlan Kim (9-1-1) as Blaise and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type) as Annie.

* Marvel/Disney+’s upcoming Ironheart series has tapped Anji White (Fargo) as the mother of main character Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), our sister site Deadline reports. Marvel declined to comment on the casting.

* Neil Everett, a longtime SportsCenter anchor, is leaving ESPN after more than two decades, he told Front Office Sports. Everett is the latest casualty of budget cuts at the cabler.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Skull Island (premiering Thursday, June 22), its animated series about a group of kind-hearted explorers who find themselves on the treacherous isle lorded over by King Kong and other titans.

