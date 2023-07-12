Read Next: Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac, Former WWE Wrestler, Dead at 55
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Barry’s Anthony Carrigan Is Latest TV Vet to Join Superman: Legacy — Who’s He Playing?

Anthony Carrigan Superman Legacy
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Share

It’s shaping up to be a very memorable day for Anthony Carrigan.

Just hours after the Barry vet snagged an Emmy nomination for his turn as NoHo Hank — his third appearance in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category for his work on the HBO series — Carrigan has now been cast in James Gunn’s DC Comics film Superman: Legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrigan will appear in the movie as the superhero Metamorpho, aka the archaeologist Rex Mason who develops the ability to transform his body into different chemical compounds.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy has already added several other TV veterans, including David Corenswet (The Politician) as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced (100 Things to Do Before High School) as Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern. (But will Fillion’s involvement delay The Rookie‘s return?)

Superman: Legacy will serve as the first film in DC’s new movie and TV universe under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership; the duo was named co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios back in October. Filming on the movie is expected to begin in January 2024, with a release date of July 11, 2025.

Your thoughts on Carrigan as Metamorpho? Drop ’em below!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

3 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Superman and the Outsiders?

    Reply

  2. Not me thinking he would be Lex Luthor

    Reply

  3. WAY too many heroes being introduced in this Legacy movie.
    Marvel did it better giving them their own single movie to develop the characters before having them all join together.
    Maybe some people are excited by these characters being added. But it is starting to look too busy. IMO

    Reply
What to Watch Today
July 12, 2023
03:00 AM
The AfterpartyPlatonicQuarterback
02:00 PM
General Hospital
08:00 PM
ESPY AwardsLA Fire & RescueMasterChefNancy Drew
09:00 PM
Sistas
10:00 PM
grown-ishIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad