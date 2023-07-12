Barry’s Anthony Carrigan Is Latest TV Vet to Join Superman: Legacy — Who’s He Playing?

It’s shaping up to be a very memorable day for Anthony Carrigan.

Just hours after the Barry vet snagged an Emmy nomination for his turn as NoHo Hank — his third appearance in the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category for his work on the HBO series — Carrigan has now been cast in James Gunn’s DC Comics film Superman: Legacy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrigan will appear in the movie as the superhero Metamorpho, aka the archaeologist Rex Mason who develops the ability to transform his body into different chemical compounds.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy has already added several other TV veterans, including David Corenswet (The Politician) as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced (100 Things to Do Before High School) as Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern. (But will Fillion’s involvement delay The Rookie‘s return?)

Superman: Legacy will serve as the first film in DC’s new movie and TV universe under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership; the duo was named co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios back in October. Filming on the movie is expected to begin in January 2024, with a release date of July 11, 2025.

Your thoughts on Carrigan as Metamorpho? Drop ’em below!