American Idol Judges and Host Ryan Seacrest Returning for Season 22 on ABC

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ryan Seacrest isn’t letting his new gig as Wheel of Fortune host deter him from his first love: American Idol.
Seacrest, who has hosted the reality singing competition since it premiered in 2002, will return to emcee Season 22 on ABC, TVLine has learned. And with his first episode of Wheel not slated to air until September 2024, you’ll see Seacrest back on the Idol stage long before you see him palling around with Vanna White.
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, all of whom have been with Idol since it was rebooted in 2018, will also return to the judges panel — which means the show’s producers are probably already discussing which costume they’ll squeeze Perry into for Disney Night 2024. (Feel free to drop a comment with any suggestions below.)
American Idol wrapped Season 21 in May, crowning Hawaiian crooner Iam Tongi the winner after a not-totally-surprising finale; more than 60 percent of TVLine readers predicted his victory before the confetti dropped. We were somewhat surprised that Megan Danielle nabbed second place over Colin Stough, but that was truly the evening’s only unexpected outcome.
The show’s virtual “Idol Across America” search kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2. For more information on how to audition, including a breakdown of the schedule and process, visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions.
Are you relieved that the whole gang is returning for Season 22, or were you hoping for a fresh face to join the mix? (If so, which person would you swap out?) Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things American Idol below.
Ugh! I stopped watching after Season 3. Borrrring!!
I don’t watch Idol, but Katy Perry is looking pretty good. Why no new music from her recently?
I watched every year up until last year. I just couldn’t keep watching this popularity contest anymore. I guess the days of judging the talent, and not the amount of social media followers is over. As far as talent judges, the only one worth keeping us Lionel.
I’ll care about the show again if they make Katy Perry dress as Perry the Platypus for Disney Night. The idea writes itself.
That would be fantastic
I was hoping for new judges. Last season was hard for me to get through. I might not watch this season unless nothing else is on because of the strike.
I’m so glad all judges are coming back plus Regan yeah
I would swap out Katy Perry…she makes everything about her.
I was hoping they all be returning I’ve been watching American Idol since Kelly Clarkson won and I will keep on watching it no matter who’s on it. I’m just glad all the judges are back my favorites. Love you guys keep up the good work.
I’m extremely happy that everyone is returning to A.I. I didn’t want to see anyone leave! They’re all doing a fantastic job ! I love each of you and what you bring separately to the show. It wouldn’t be the same without any of you ! This next season will be Great!
Katy has to do Barbie! This years big deal! 🙃😂🤣
How about Katy stop trying to steal the spotlight with her stupid costumes (& reactions) & let the contestants shine?!?
American Idol needs to add One More Judge to Join Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan at the Judging Panel on American Idol Season 22 2024.
Also,Please tell Noah Thompson to get back together with Angel Dixon Please!! Noah Thompson is gonna ask Angel Dixon to Marry Him on The First Episode of American Idol Season 22 2024. 💍👰🏼🤵🏻🍾🥂
Noah Thompson and Angel Dixon are getting Married in 2024 on American Idol Season 22 Finale!!
If Katy Perry remains as a judge on A.I., I’ll continue not watching. I could only stand one season (ABC’s first season) of her.
Instead of Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, why not have some past winners come back to judge?
I like their UNFORCED energy working together. I’m pleased that they are staying intact.