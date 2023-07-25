American Idol Judges and Host Ryan Seacrest Returning for Season 22 on ABC

Ryan Seacrest isn’t letting his new gig as Wheel of Fortune host deter him from his first love: American Idol.

Seacrest, who has hosted the reality singing competition since it premiered in 2002, will return to emcee Season 22 on ABC, TVLine has learned. And with his first episode of Wheel not slated to air until September 2024, you’ll see Seacrest back on the Idol stage long before you see him palling around with Vanna White.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, all of whom have been with Idol since it was rebooted in 2018, will also return to the judges panel — which means the show’s producers are probably already discussing which costume they’ll squeeze Perry into for Disney Night 2024. (Feel free to drop a comment with any suggestions below.)

American Idol wrapped Season 21 in May, crowning Hawaiian crooner Iam Tongi the winner after a not-totally-surprising finale; more than 60 percent of TVLine readers predicted his victory before the confetti dropped. We were somewhat surprised that Megan Danielle nabbed second place over Colin Stough, but that was truly the evening’s only unexpected outcome.

The show’s virtual “Idol Across America” search kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2. For more information on how to audition, including a breakdown of the schedule and process, visit AmericanIdol.com/auditions.

Are you relieved that the whole gang is returning for Season 22, or were you hoping for a fresh face to join the mix? (If so, which person would you swap out?) Drop a comment with your thoughts on all things American Idol below.