Emmy Nominations 2023 Livestream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

Christmas morning in the TV industry — better known as Emmy Nominations Day — has arrived, and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will be on hand Wednesday to announce the contenders in top categories.

Nominations will be revealed beginning at 11:30 am/10:30c; the announcement can be streamed live via the video above.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

At the moment, the 75th Emmy Awards are slated to air live on Monday, Sept. 18, on Fox. But due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike (and a potential Screen Actors Guild strike, which could start as early as midnight PT tonight if a deal is not reached), this year’s ceremony may be postponed, potentially as late as January 2024.

Watch the Emmy nominations announcement above (beginning at 11:30 ET), then drop a comment with your reactions to the nods!
Comments

