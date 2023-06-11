Tony Awards 2023: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s Broadway’s biggest night as the Tony Awards celebrates the year’s best talent live from the United Palace in New York City. The ceremony will be hosted by stage star-turned-Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in a three-hour ceremony airing at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. But the night’s first awards were handed out during a pre-show that began at 6:30/7:30c on Pluto TV’s Celebrity channel.
Going into the 76th annual awards, Some Like It Hot led the pack of musicals with a whopping 13 nominations, including one for Best New Musical. Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House and Leopoldstadt’s were the next most recognized plays with six nominations each.
As the night unfolds, TVLine will be updating the following winners list. See the latest results below.
AND THE WINNERS ARE…
BEST NEW MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
BEST NEW PLAY
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Goodnight, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo — WINNER
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi — WINNER
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York — WINNER
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt — WINNER
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot — WINNER
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi — WINNER
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot — WINNER
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi — WINNER
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — WINNER
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot — WINNER
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot — WINNER
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York