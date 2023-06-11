Tony Awards 2023: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

It’s Broadway’s biggest night as the Tony Awards celebrates the year’s best talent live from the United Palace in New York City. The ceremony will be hosted by stage star-turned-Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in a three-hour ceremony airing at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. But the night’s first awards were handed out during a pre-show that began at 6:30/7:30c on Pluto TV’s Celebrity channel.

Going into the 76th annual awards, Some Like It Hot led the pack of musicals with a whopping 13 nominations, including one for Best New Musical. Ain’t No Mo’, A Doll’s House and Leopoldstadt’s were the next most recognized plays with six nominations each.

As the night unfolds, TVLine will be updating the following winners list. See the latest results below.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

BEST NEW MUSICAL

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

BEST NEW PLAY

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A PLAY

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Goodnight, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo — WINNER

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi — WINNER

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York — WINNER

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt — WINNER

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot — WINNER

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi — WINNER

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot — WINNER

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi — WINNER

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — WINNER

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot — WINNER

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot — WINNER

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York