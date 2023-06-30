TCA Awards 2023: Succession, Last of Us, The Bear Lead Nominations; Ted Lasso and Mrs. Maisel Swan Songs Shut Out

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The final seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and (maybe-probably) Ted Lasso got the cold shoulder from the Television Critics Assoc., which honored the Emmy-winning pair with a total of zero TCA Award nominations.
By contrast, Succession‘s swan song scored a leading five nods, putting the Roy family in a three-way tie with fellow HBO drama The Last of Us and Hulu’s breakout hit The Bear.
In addition to The Bear, other rookie series earning multiple nods include Disney+’s Andor, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Apple TV+’s Shrinking, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and Peacock’s Poker Face.
Below is the full list of 2023 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 7).
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sarah Snook, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Bill Hader, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)
Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)
Bluey (Disney+)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS KIDS)
Donkey Hodie (PBS KIDS)
Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)
Molly of Denali (PBS KIDS)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Sesame Street (Max)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)
American Born Chinese (Disney+)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
Jane (Apple TV+)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)
Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Andor (Disney+)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX)
The Last of Us (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
A Small Light (National Geographic)
Beef (Netflix)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman is in Trouble (FX on Hulu)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
The Patient (FX on Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary ABC (2022 Winner)
Barry (HBO)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
The Other Two (Max)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX on Hulu)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ziwe (Showtime)
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Succession (HBO)
The Bear (FX on Hulu)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Other Two (Max)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Congratulations to The Last of Us cast, series and Reservation Dogs.
Yikes – it seems that Maisel’s last episode kinda got last in the series finale shuffle with Barry, Succession and Ted, but I really enjoyed it and S5, and I thought it ended quite satisfyingly. The entire cast was their normal excellent throughout.
Glad Shrinking and Abott got some nominations. They make me laugh hard and have so much depth.
Glad Rhea Seehorn was recognized for Saul, but where is Bob Odenkirk? Although season three of Ted Lasso wasn’t as strong as the first two seasons, the acting was still excellent and a few members of the cast should’ve been recognized. Season five of Mrs. Maisel was as good as the first two seasons and several episodes were amongst the best of the series. Both the show and several of the cast members should be on this list.
Interesting Star Trek Prodigy & The Mysterious Benadict Society get nominations after they were deleted by their streaming services. So the voters have no chance to watch them to vote for a winner if they didn’t already.
So glad that BCS (and Rhea!) got nominated. Succession cast can NOT win an award b/c BCS and Queen Rhea deserve to win for a stellar final season.
Yeah, not thrilled about the elimination of lead and supporting actor/actress categories. Cutting the number of acting categories by 3/4ths makes the awards show miss the entire point of the dramatic form, which is to see *people* act out these ideas.
TCAs have never had supporting categories.
+35 TVLine Power User points (no cash value)
Regarding Ted Lasso, I think the tease about series being done is because Ted character is done. His story played out.
I feel that the renaming of Trent’s book followed by Keeley’s proposal is the hint as to what will happen to the show. It’ll lose the name and become, most likely, the name of the women’s league team.
I REALLY REALLY REALLY HOPE THIS HAPPENS!!!
Women’s football has outpaced men’s in recent years. Let’s reflect that in the show.
That teenaged girl that lived near Ted, I kept waiting for her to become part of a storyline.
That’s my theory on why they’ve been mum. Building anticipation and desperation for more.
In what world has women’s soccer even come close to men’s? Name a women’s soccer league. Men’s soccer is huge actor world. If you’re talking about only the US Women’s teams vs US Men’s team then yeah, the US Women’s team has been far more successful, they’re the best in the world. But if you’re talking about men’s vs women’s in terms of popularity and ratings then it’s not close. Men’s soccer is on another world, another universe. No one can name one women’s soccer player or league outside the US team.
No, this will not have an impact on The Emmys. No one cares about these.
Here come all the “what about this show” comments. Listen, only a certain amount can be nominated. Not everyones favs can make it. Even though I love Ted Lasso and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and plenty of other shows that weren’t named I have no problems with these nominations. I actually like most of the shows nominated…Succession, Better Call Saul, What We Do in the Shadows, The Last of Us, Andor, Barry, Black Bird, Mrs. Davis, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, Shrinking, Daisy Jones and the Six, Interview the Vampire, etc. To me Succession and BCS were the best though and What We Do in the Shadows for comedy.
The Emmy’s might snub Ted Lasso’s final season?
Insert “Your boos mean nothing, I’ve seen what makes you cheer” gif from Rick and Morty…
YAY CHRISTINE BARANSKI!!!!!!!!!!!!!!