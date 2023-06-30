TCA Awards 2023: Succession, Last of Us, The Bear Lead Nominations; Ted Lasso and Mrs. Maisel Swan Songs Shut Out

The final seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and (maybe-probably) Ted Lasso got the cold shoulder from the Television Critics Assoc., which honored the Emmy-winning pair with a total of zero TCA Award nominations.

By contrast, Succession‘s swan song scored a leading five nods, putting the Roy family in a three-way tie with fellow HBO drama The Last of Us and Hulu’s breakout hit The Bear.

In addition to The Bear, other rookie series earning multiple nods include Disney+’s Andor, Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty, Apple TV+’s Shrinking, AMC’s Interview With the Vampire and Peacock’s Poker Face.

Below is the full list of 2023 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 7).

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

​The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)

Bluey (Disney+)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS KIDS)

Donkey Hodie (PBS KIDS)

Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)

Molly of Denali (PBS KIDS)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Andor (Disney+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

The Last of Us (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Beef (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble (FX on Hulu)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Patient (FX on Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary ABC (2022 Winner)

Barry (HBO)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Other Two (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX on Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)