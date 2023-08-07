TCA Awards: Succession and The Bear Lead Winners; Natasha Lyonne and Rhea Seehorn Snag Major Trophies

Winners for the 39th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were announced on Monday and HBO’s Succession emerged victorious. The series was named Program of the Year and took home Outstanding Achievement in Drama honors for the second year in a row.

The Bear (Season 1) also nabbed two trophies, for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy.

Other highlights: Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne and Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn won for Individual Achievement in Comedy and Drama, respectively; Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty earned Outstanding Achievement in Reality; Netflix’s BEEF triumphed in the Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials category; and Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson walked away with its second-consecutive prize for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch.

Comedy legend Mel Brooks was honored with the Career Achievement Award, while The Carol Burnett Show was recognized with the Heritage Award.

Scroll down for the complete TCA Awards winners list (winners in bold):

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul — WINNER

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face — WINNER

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

​The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) — WINNER

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)

Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)

Bluey (Disney+) — WINNER

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)

Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)

Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)

Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (Max)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (Apple TV+)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+) — WINNER

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Andor (Disney+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX) — WINNER

The Last of Us (HBO)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEEF (Netflix) — WINNER

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX for Hulu)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Patient (FX for Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner) — WINNER

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)

Barry (HBO)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX for Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX for Hulu) — WINNER

The Other Two (Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX for Hulu)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner) — WINNER

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

The Bear (FX for Hulu)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Two (Max)

The White Lotus (HBO)

