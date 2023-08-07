TCA Awards: Succession and The Bear Lead Winners; Natasha Lyonne and Rhea Seehorn Snag Major Trophies

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winners for the 39th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were announced on Monday and HBO’s Succession emerged victorious. The series was named Program of the Year and took home Outstanding Achievement in Drama honors for the second year in a row.
The Bear (Season 1) also nabbed two trophies, for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement In Comedy.
Other highlights: Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne and Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn won for Individual Achievement in Comedy and Drama, respectively; Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty earned Outstanding Achievement in Reality; Netflix’s BEEF triumphed in the Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials category; and Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson walked away with its second-consecutive prize for Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch.
Comedy legend Mel Brooks was honored with the Career Achievement Award, while The Carol Burnett Show was recognized with the Heritage Award.
Scroll down for the complete TCA Awards winners list (winners in bold):
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Sarah Snook, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (2022 Winner)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Bill Hader, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face — WINNER
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) — WINNER
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New Category)
Alma’s Way (PBS KIDS)
Bluey (Disney+) — WINNER
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)
Donkey Hodie (PBS Kids)
Eva the Owlet (Apple TV+)
Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Sesame Street (Max)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Junior/Disney+)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category)
American Born Chinese (Disney+)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
Jane (Apple TV+)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) — WINNER
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Andor (Disney+)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX) — WINNER
The Last of Us (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEEF (Netflix) — WINNER
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX for Hulu)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
The Patient (FX for Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Succession (HBO) (2022 Winner) — WINNER
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)
Barry (HBO)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX for Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX for Hulu) — WINNER
The Other Two (Max)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX for Hulu)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix) (2022 Winner) — WINNER
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ziwe (Showtime)
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary (ABC) (2022 Winner)
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Succession (HBO) — WINNER
The Bear (FX for Hulu)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Other Two (Max)
The White Lotus (HBO)
So glad to see Rhea Seehorn won. About time somebody from Better Call Saul was recognized!
Awards are subjective, I know, but how do you objectively say that The Bear is more of a comedy than What We Do in the Shadows?
RRHHEEEAAAAAAAA!!! Huzzah!!!
Allen White was great, and he will probably win next year, but Lyonne just out of the park and deserved it for sure. The Bear is gonna have issues with probably over half the nominees though.
I know we have made progress against gender discrimination (and all those who act are properly called “actors” regardless of gender–just like all those who sing & dance are called “singers” and “dancers”), but I don’t think it’s fair to lump male and female performers into the same Individual Achievement category. I realize that there is now an increasing number of non-binary & transgender professional actors, as well as offstage male-presenting and nonbinary-presenting actors portraying cis characters of the opposite sex and vice versa. (Two nonbinary actors have won Tony Awards this year). So why not replace “Best Performance by an Actor” and “…Actress” with “Best Performance in a Male Role” and “…Female Role?” We don’t have men and women competing with each other in organized sports.
Sports is an entirely different argument.
Acting is the only part of film/TV making that awards separate men and women. Directing, writer, cinematography, costume design, etc have have never had gendered awards.
An awards show where they got mostly every category right…What a breath of fresh air! Was especially happy to see Rhea Seahorn be recognized for her amazing performance in Better Call Saul.
The Bear is not a comedy.