Ronald Gladden Had the Perfect Reaction to Jury Duty’s 4 Emmy Nominations

Who knew one could enter the annals of television history almost by chance? Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden sure didn’t. The unexpected TV star didn’t hesitate to take stock of that bizarre turn of events on Instagram Wednesday following the announcement of the Freevee series’ four Emmy nominations.

“This is probably the craziest sentence I’ve ever said,” he wrote. “I’m a part of a TV show that’s nominated for an Emmy because I answered a Craigslist ad.” He ended his retort with one very applicable emoji: The exploding head smiley.

The groundbreaking Amazon Freevee satire cemented its status as one of the year’s biggest, most unexpected breakout hits by snagging multiple Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for James Marsden. The series also received nods for best writing and casting.

Premiering back in April, Jury Duty chronicled the inner workings of an American jury trial system through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, a solar contractor from San Diego. What Gladden didn’t know is that the entire case being tried was fake. And with the exception of himself, everyone — including onetime X-Man Marsden — was an actor. And everything that happened, inside the courtroom and out, was carefully planned.

Besides Marsden, who played an alternate (read: super obnoxious) version of himself, the cast of jurors, court employees and judge included Alan Barinholtz (History of the World, Part II), Susan Berger (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Cassandra Blair (Hacks), David Brown, Kirk Fox (Reservation Dogs), Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica (Made for Love), Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (South Side), Kerry O’Neill (Murderville), Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song and Evan Williams.

